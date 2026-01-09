“That Was Terrifying”: Paul McCartney Gives Surprisingly Relatable Reasons for Why He Didn’t Go Solo Post-Beatles

The difference between being in a band and being the frontperson of a backing band might not seem like much from the audience’s perspective, but it certainly feels different to the musicians on stage. With the former, there’s a sense of creative cohesion—everyone working toward a goal that’s larger than themselves. In the latter, the musicians are still working toward a common goal. But that goal is set by whoever is at the helm of the project.

Following The Beatles split, Paul McCartney contemplated what he should do next. After such a contentious breakup, reuniting with ex-Beatles to form a different project wasn’t necessarily at the top of his mind. Still, songwriting and playing music were like second nature to McCartney, and he didn’t want to stop just because The Beatles did. And in a 1986 appearance on Wogan, McCartney explained why he couldn’t stop, even if he wanted to.

“I thought at the time, ‘Well, if I don’t form a band, and I don’t keep in the business, then after a couple of years, I’m going to find I can’t sing,” McCartney said. “And I haven’t got that knack in front of an audience, you know. You can lose it dead easy. I did it really just to keep oiled like an athlete. To keep doing it in case I ever really want to get serious again.”

Why Paul McCartney Was Always Going to Choose a Band Over Going Solo

Television host Terry Wogan then asked Paul McCartney if he had enough confidence to go out on stage as a solo artist. The ex-Beatle replied, “I’ve never actually tried, really. The only time I ever really got out on my own was when we did Live Aid. And my mic went off. So, that was terrifying in front of 50 billion people. But I prefer to be with a band. I like the kick that other people give you.”

While it’s true that playing with other people can motivate you in ways that playing solo won’t, we also don’t blame McCartney for being wary of the stage after the debacle that was his Live Aid performance. He was modestly downplaying the entire ordeal on Wogan, even with the use of the word “terrifying.” According to Live Aid organizer Bob Geldof, McCartney was “scared stiff” leading up to the appearance.

“Paul had not played since John [Lennon had died],” Geldof said, via Gold Radio. “People forget that. He was scared stiff. The drive up to Wembley from their house in Rye, I think, he was listening to the show, and he got more and more scared on the day. He comes out on stage and sings, ‘When I find myself in trouble,’ bang, the mic goes down. He doesn’t quite realize it at first. Suddenly, the crowd start singing it. If you listen to the actual real soundtrack of Live Aid, the crowd sing it for Paul.”

Fortunately, McCartney hasn’t had any trouble keeping a band. And even if he had, he has a loyal fanbase ready to sing his songs back to him when things go awry.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns