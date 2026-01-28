On This Day in 1984, We Lost the Honky Tonk Forefather Whose Smash Hits Were Covered by Willie Nelson, Glen Campbell, and Ernest Tubb

On this day (January 28) in 1984, country singer/songwriter Al Dexter died of a heart attack in his Lewisville, Texas home. He was 78 years old. Dexter’s career highlights include coining the term “honky tonk” and writing multiple hit songs that became standards, including “Pistol Packin’ Mama.”

Dexter cut his teeth performing at square dances in Texas during the 1920s. He owned a bar in the 1930s, where he played what would later be known as honky tonk music. Dexter made his recording debut in 1936 on Columbia Records with “Honky Tonk Blues.” The song was a hit, and more importantly, is believed to be the first to use the term “honky tonk,” making the Texas native’s output the musical bedrock for generations of fans and musicians.

It took nearly a decade for Dexter to find another hit. According to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, Columbia executive Art Satherly was repeatedly urged to drop Dexter from the label because his records weren’t selling. Satherly saw something in him, though, and refused to cut him from the roster.

In 1943, Dexter proved Satherly right when he released “Pistol Packin’ Mama.” It was a massive hit and became the first “hillbilly” record to top the Billboard pop chart.

The song was such a big hit that it inspired competing cover versions from a long list of artists. Bing Crosby & the Andrews Sisters released their version later the same year. In 1944, Roy Rogers, Frank Sinatra, Glenn Miller, and Harry James released covers. Mac Wiseman & John Prine released a cover in 2007. Three years later, in 2010, Willie Nelson recorded a rendition of the hit.

Al Dexter Songs Covered by A-List Artists

Al Dexter recorded several self-penned hits over the years. Many of those songs have stood the test of time thanks to A-list artists who introduced them to a new generation of fans.

“Too Late to Worry, Too Blue to Cry” was a No. 1 hit for Dexter in 1944. Glen Campbell had a minor pop hit with it in 1962. A little more than a decade later, Ronnie Milsap took the song to No. 6 on the country chart.

“Guitar Polka” was a crossover hit for Dexter in 1946. Chet Atkins and Rosalie Allen recorded a version in 1952. Thirty years later, Doc and Merle Watson recorded a rendition of the song.

While many modern country fans don’t know the name Al Dexter, there is no denying his lasting impact on the genre.

Featured Image by American Stock/Getty Images