On This Day in 1989, George Strait Topped the Country Chart with a Single That Ended a Long String of Chart-Toppers

On this day (November 4) in 1989, George Strait topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart with “Ace in the Hole.” It was his 18th career No. 1 and his 11th consecutive chart-topper. The song was also his final No. 1 of the decade, ending a years-long streak of massive hit singles.

Strait found success early in his career when his debut single, “Unwound,” peaked at No. 6 on the country chart in 1981. His next single, “Down and Out,” would be the last to miss the top ten until “Lovesick Blues” peaked at No. 24 in 1992.

In 1982, “Fool Hearted Memory,” the lead single from his sophomore album, Strait from the Heart, became his first No. 1 on the country chart. The next few years would see Strait send six more singles to the top of the chart and log five more top 10 hits. Then, in 1986, “Nobody in His Right Mind Would Have Left Her” went to No. 1, kicking off a string of 11 chart-topping singles. “Ace in the Hole,” the third single from Beyond the Blue Neon, was the tail-end of Strait’s hot streak. Months later, he would be at the top of the chart again with the timeless classic, “Love Without End, Amen.”

The Song’s Title May Sound Familiar to Longtime George Strait Fans

Longtime George Strait fans likely know that his backing band is called the Ace in the Hole Band. However, the title of this hit and the name of his band aren’t connected.

While attending Texas State University in San Marcos, Texas, Strait joined a campus-based country band called Stoney Ridge. Before long, they changed the band’s name to Ace in the Hole and Strait became the lead singer.

They toured regionally and recorded a few songs together. Finally, Strait decided to give up his dream of being a country singer. Instead, he chose to work in the cattle industry. Then, his wife convinced him to keep trying. Not long after that, in early 1981, he inked a deal with MCA. He released “Unwound” earlier that year.

The rest, as they say, is history.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images