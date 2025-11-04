On This Day in 1992, Wynonna Judd Was Atop the Country Chart with One of the Biggest Hits of the Year

On this day (November 4) in 1992, Wynonna Judd was at No. 1 with “No One Else on Earth.” It was her third solo single and third consecutive No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart. The single spent four weeks at the top of the chart, a feat only a handful of songs managed that year.

Videos by American Songwriter

Wynonna rose to fame as one-half of the mother-daughter duo The Judds. The duo had a short but incredibly successful run, scoring more than a dozen No. 1 singles and winning multiple CMA, ACM, and Grammy Awards. Unfortunately, Naomi Judd received a hepatitis C diagnosis and announced her retirement in 1991. After a farewell tour, the iconic duo was no more. However, only half of the duo chose to call it quits. In late January 1991, Wynonna released “She Is His Only Need” as the lead single from her self-titled debut solo album.

[RELATED: Watch Wynonna Judd and Tyler Childers Perform “Way of the Triune God” at Under the Big Sky Festival]

Judd’s solo career took off quickly. Her debut single topped the country chart. Then, she released “I Saw the Light,” which gave her a second No. 1. She followed that with “No One Else on Earth,” which became a massive hit and her signature song. Her third solo single topped the country chart for four weeks, something not many artists could say in 1992.

Wynonna Judd Lands a Major Hit

“No One Else on Earth” reached No. 1 on the chart dated October 24. It stayed there until Alabama topped the chart with “I’m in a Hurry (And Don’t Know Why)” on November 21. While a four-week run at No. 1 is impressive no matter the year, it was unusual in 1992.

Only three other songs spent four or more weeks at No. 1 that year. “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn, “What She’s Doing Now” by Garth Brooks, and “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus were the only other songs to do so. Cyrus was the only artist to have a single that stayed at No. 1 longer than four weeks. The line dance-inspiring earworm topped the chart for five consecutive weeks between late May and early July.

Featured Image by Paul Natkin/Getty Images