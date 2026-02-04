On This Day in 1989, Randy Travis Was on His Second Eight-Week Run at No. 1 With the Album That Produced One of His Biggest Hit Singles

On this day (February 4) in 1989, Randy Travis was entering the fifth week of his second eight-week run at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with his third album, Old 8×10. It was the third of five consecutive No. 1 LPs for Travis. It also produced three chart-topping singles, including “Deeper Than the Holler.”

Travis released Old 8×10 on July 12, 1988. A little more than a month later, it reached No. 1 on the Top Country Albums chart dated August 27. The LP held the top spot for eight consecutive weeks before it was dethroned by Dwight Yoakam’s sophomore album, Buenas Noches from a Lonely Room, on October 22.

The album returned to the top of the chart on January 7, where it would stay for another eight consecutive weeks. Ricky Van Shelton’s album Loving Proof, which had spent the final 10 weeks of 1988 at No. 1, dethroned it.

Randy Travis Stacks Hit Singles from Old 8×10

Old 8×10 didn’t just bring Randy Travis another No. 1 album. It also produced four singles, three of which reached the top of the chart.

Travis released “Honky Tonk Moon” as the album’s lead single. It spent a week at No. 1 in October 1988. He followed that with “Deeper Than the Holler,” which spent a week at No. 1 in January 1989. “Is It Still Over” brought Travis another single-week No. 1 in May 1989. “Promises” was the only single from the album that didn’t reach the top of the chart. It peaked at No. 17 in August 1989.

While all of those are top-notch country songs, “Deeper Than the Holler” had more longevity than the other singles from the LP. It was also certified Platinum by the RIAA, making it one of his most successful singles. In fact, Travis only released one single that saw more success. “Forever and Ever Amen” from his sophomore album, Always and Forever, was certified double Platinum. It also spent three weeks at No. 1 in the summer of 1987.

