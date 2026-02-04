HARDY Talks Long-Awaited Tim McGraw Collaboration on New Song “McArthur”

While releasing four studio albums throughout his career, HARDY first found success as a songwriter. Thanks to his ability to turn words into powerful lyrics, the singer got the chance to write for Blake Shelton, Morgan Wallen, Kenny Chesney, Post Malone, Jelly Roll, Ella Langley, and numerous others. But among all the stars he collaborated with, one always seemed to pass – Tim McGraw. Pitching song after song, HARDY believed his dream of working with McGraw might never come true. That was until “McArthur.”

Discussing how hard it was to get the attention of McGraw, HARDY told Billboard, “Tim, I just could not get him to bite on anything. And that’s what makes Tim Tim. He’s always had such amazing songs. He’s very picky, because he’s just got a career of phenomenal songs.”

With each song McGraw passed on, HARDY pushed harder, trying to discover the lyrics that the country singer couldn’t pass on. “I took that as like a challenge for me to get him to bite on something – and finally he did. So, it’s definitely a bucket-list moment for me”.

HARDY Went From Tim McGraw To Eric Church And Morgan Wallen

A memorable moment for HARDY, he had no idea the song would catch the attention of a few other country stars. “A few days after we wrote the song, I was listening to [the demo] over and over and I just on a whim sent it to Eric Church. I’ve gotten to know him pretty good and we’ll send each other song ideas. I just said, “Man, you and I and a couple other people should do this song together.””

Ready to get in the studio, Church needed little convincing. And he brought some ideas of his own. “[Church] immediately hit me back and was like, “Dude, I love this. Let’s get Morgan on it. And then we need, like an OG, like a heavy, heavy hitter, to play John.” And that “OG” would be none other than McGraw.

As for “McArthur”, the song follows four generations of farmers. Keeping the land in their family for generations, the lyrics surrounded the youngest member, Hunter, struggling with the idea of selling the property. With the arces holding memories long forgotten, “McArthur” becomes a powerful tribute to legacy, hard work, and the emotional weight of holding onto family roots in a world that keeps pushing forward.

Now that “McArthur” is out in the world, fans aren’t just hearing a powerhouse lineup – they’re hearing HARDY’s patience when it came to landing his dream collaboration.

