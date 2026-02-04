If These 3 Beatles Songs Had Been Released as Singles, They’d Probably Have 3 More No. 1 Hits

Most of us are likely well aware that The Beatles are the best-charting band of all time. During their career, the Fab Four had 20 No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, and the musicians behind them are Mariah Carey, Rihanna, and Michael Jackson; stellar company, to say the least. To us, The Beatles could have had many, many more No. 1 hits had they decided to release more singles. That being said, if these three 3 Beatles songs had been released as singles, they’d probably have 3 more No. 1 hits.

“Here Comes The Sun”

On Spotify, George Harrison’s “Here Comes The Sun” is the most-streamed Beatles song. Currently, the iconic song has 1.7 billion streams. What we are getting at is that if this song can perform those numbers 57 years after its initial release, what do you think it would have done had it been released as a single?

Obviously, or at least to us, this song would have peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. However, the only released singles on Abbey Road were “Something” and “Come Together”. And guess what, both those singles peaked at No. 1 on the chart.

“All My Loving”

The Beatles don’t need anymore No. 1 hits than they already have, but they certainly had the opportunity to score several more. In our opinion, a missed opportunity was not releasing “All My Loving” as a single. This, more or less, was The Beatles’ introduction to America, as it was the opening song on their Ed Sullivan Show appearance.

Due to its context, this song would have climbed up the chart as quickly as a squirrel climbs up a tree. Frankly, it actually probably would have just debuted at No. 1. Even though this is speculation, it seems pretty sound, don’t you think?

“Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da”

Alright, “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” receives a lot of scrutiny and criticism as one of The Beatles’ “lesser” tracks. Although people still eat it up, the single currently has around 350 million streams on Spotify. Instead of releasing these songs as a single, The Beatles opted for “Hey Jude” and “Revolution”, both of which were incredibly successful.

In Austria, Australia, Japan, West Germany, and New Zealand, “Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da” reached No. 1. If this song were released as a single in the United States, don’t you think it could have outperformed “Revolution”, which landed at No. 12?

Photo by REPORTERS ASSOCIES/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images