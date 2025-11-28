On This Day in 1992, One of the Most Successful Singles of All Time Started Its 14-Week Run at No. 1

When you think of some of the most successful singles of all time, what songs do you think of? “Hey Jude” by The Beatles, “Blinding Lights” by The Weekend, or Elton John’s “Candle In The Wind” 1997 rendition? All are good selections and certainly in the greatest of all time category, but another song that is also in that category is Whitney Houston‘s 1992 single, “I Will Always Love You”, which on this day, November 28, 1992, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Thanks to this song’s outstanding success, almost everybody who considers themselves a music fanatic seemingly already knows everything about it. They know that it is a Dolly Parton cover, and they also know that Houston created the cover for the Kevin Costner film, The Bodyguard. Lastly, they also likely know it is one of the most successful singles of all time in terms of chart history, sales, awards, and cultural longevity. Here is why…

Why Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” Proves She Was the G.O.A.T

As you already know, “I Will Always Love You” peaked at No. 1 on this day, November 28, 1992. However, this date is far from the only date on which it sat at No. 1. After this day in 1992, Whitney Houston’s single went on to hold the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks. At the time, this was a record run, and the song Houston beat out was Boyz II Men’s “End Of The Road”.

In addition to absolutely dominating the charts, Whitney Houston also won two Grammys and an American Music Award. As of 2025, Houston’s single has reportedly sold over 20 million copies worldwide, making her one of the best-selling female vocalists of all time. On Spotify, Houston’s single has acquired an astounding 890 million streams, and on YouTube, it has 1.8 billion views.

We likely don’t need to bore you with more details as to why this is one of the most successful singles of all time. Even though its Billboard Hot 100 record has since been broken, this song still maintains a cultural relevance that impacts the masses to this day. So, while there have been a great deal of incredible songs to come out since Houston’s classic, never forget about this gem. No matter what, this song will always likely be one of the greatest of all time.

