On This Day in 1993, Elton John Broke a Chart Record Once Held by Elvis Presley

On this day (January 2) in 1993, Elton John’s “The Last Song” was at No. 24 on the Billboard Hot 100. While a No. 24 single doesn’t seem impressive in the grand scheme of things, it was enough to break a longstanding chart record. John had officially had a single on the Hot 100 every year for 23 consecutive years. Before him, Elvis Presley held the record at 22 consecutive years with a song on the all-genre chart.

John’s journey to this impressive chart record began in 1970. That year, “Border Song” reached No. 92 on the Hot 100. He could have broken the streak, which he likely didn’t know he was building in 1971. He only released two singles that year. “Friends” and “Levon” were both top 40 hits, though.

Along the way, John launched some truly timeless songs to the upper reaches of the Hot 100. “Bennie and the Jets” topped the chart in 1974 and has since become a staple of his discography. The next year, his cover of The Beatles’ “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” spent two weeks at No. 1.

Elton John’s Streak Didn’t End in 1993

Elton John had no problem sending a single to the Hot 100 every year throughout the late 1970s and ’80s. “Sad Songs (Say So Much),” “That’s What Friends Are For,” “Nikita,” and a handful of other hits kept him in the upper region of the chart throughout the 1980s.

John continued scoring major hits throughout the 1990s. “Candle in the Wind (1997),” “Believe,” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” among others, helped keep him on the charts throughout the decade.

His streak continued throughout the rest of the decade and into the new millennium. That’s when things started to slow, though. “Someday Out of the Blue” peaked at No. 49 on the Hot 100 in 2000. This gave Elton John a 30-year streak, setting a record that will be hard to beat.

