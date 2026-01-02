No Matter How Many Times Elton John Sings This Song, He Says It Gets “Better Every Time”

One of the biggest catches of being a famous musician has to be performing the same songs show after show. Imagine singing the same songs over and over again, not for your enjoyment but for others. Wouldn’t that get incredibly old? As a creative, it certainly doesn’t scratch that itch, but as a performer, it probably does. Nevertheless, one musician who never gets sick of singing one of his most famous songs is Elton John.

Elton John’s career has spanned over nearly seven decades; the man has played well over 4,000 concerts and likely performed his greatest hits during the majority, if not all, of those concerts. If anyone does anything over 4,000 times, there is an incredibly high likelihood that it’s bound to get a bit redundant. However, when it comes to Elton John and his 1970 single, “Your Song”, that is not the case.

Why Elton John Never Gets Tired of Singing “Your Song”

Released in 1970, Elton John’s “Your Song” peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became his first top 10 hit on the chart. It was the song that put John on the map, and consequently, it holds a special place in his heart. Although success is not the only reason for that, as he also believes it to be a “perfect song.”

During an interview with Rolling Stone, John stated, “What can I say, it’s a perfect song. It gets better every time I sing it.” Concerning its origins, he added, “I remember writing it at my parents’ apartment in North London, and Bernie giving me the lyrics, sitting down at the piano and looking at it and going, ‘Oh, my God, this is such a great lyric, I can’t f—k this one up.’ It came out in about 20 minutes, and when I was done, I called him in, and we both knew. I was 22, and he was 19, and it gave us so much confidence.”

Needless to say, John did not screw “Your Song” up. To this day, it is one of Elton John’s most popular songs, and as a result, one of the most popular songs of the 1970s. Even though this single has followed John for the entirety of his career, he is still clearly incredibly proud of the single that lifted his career off the ground. So long as John isn’t sick of singing it, we won’t get sick of hearing it.

Photo by George Wilkes/Hulton Archive/Getty Images