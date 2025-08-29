On This Day in 1994, the Battle of Britpop Began When Oasis Released Their Debut Album

Where were you when the Battle of Britpop began?

On August 29, 1994, Oasis released their debut album, Definitely Maybe, setting the stage for a musical conflict that would define their (and their rival’s) legacies. If you could get past the fiery tabloid mudslinging, it was a great time for rock ‘n’ roll lovers.

Descendants of the British glam, punk, and pop rock movements of the 1960s and 70s were pushing Britpop to the global forefront, returning the U.K. to a top position of influence, similar to when British bands like The Beatles and The Who dominated the airwaves.

Oasis Released Their Debut Album on August 29, 1994

Neither Oasis nor music as a whole would ever be the same after August 29, 1994. The British band’s debut album, Definitely Maybe, was an instant success. It hit 100,000 sales in four days, garnered the band their first top ten single with “Live Forever”, and won Oasis the 1994 NME Album of the Year award. A rising member of the Britpop movement couldn’t dream of a better reception.

Definitely Maybe was a powerful debut album, featuring many of Oasis’ biggest hits, including “Live Forever”, “Cigarettes & Alcohol”, “Supersonic”, and “Shakermaker”. The band released six albums after their debut, yet songs from their first release remain far and away their most popular, even decades later.

Oasis’ star only continued to rise after Definitely Maybe. They became one of the biggest bands in the world seemingly overnight, defining the catchy glam and swagger of the Britpop movement, which pulled from British rock subgenres of the 1960s and 70s. Their starpower was undeniable, but they certainly weren’t alone. Oasis did have contemporaries within the Britpop movement, even if they happened to be the band that gained the most traction here in the States. One such contemporary turned into a bitter and intense rival, sparking what the press called the “Battle of Britpop.”

The Battle of Britpop Begins

Years before Oasis released their debut album, fellow British bands like Blur were setting the stage for the U.K.’s burgeoning rock movement. Although Oasis all but eclipsed Blur’s musical legacy, Blur was technically there first. Blur ushered in Britpop with albums like Leisure (1991), Modern Life Is Rubbish (1993), and Parklife, which the band released several months before Oasis put out Definitely Maybe. In other words, Blur was setting a manageable pace in the race before they noticed Oasis coming up from behind at a full-on, frenzied sprint.

Headlines pitting the two bands against one another, the natural competition in the charts, and either band’s inability to filter their true opinions of one another to the press led to a petty, vicious rivalry that underscored each band’s subsequent releases. As Simon Reynolds described it in the New York Times in 1995, “The Blur-Oasis rivalry is often compared to that between The Beatles and The Rolling Stones. But in fact, those 60s giants had a gentleman’s agreement not to release singles at the same time. Blur and Oasis, however, appear to loathe each other with a genuine and deep passion.”

Oasis eventually beat out Blur to become the most mainstream Britpop band, although the latter group definitely had (and has) a loyal fan base in the indie and alternative realms. And indeed, every sideways comment about a rival musician, every chart-topping single, and every accolade Oasis has wrapped up in their legacy can be traced back to the release of their debut album.

