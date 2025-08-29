3 Songs That Deserve a Spot on Your Labor Day Playlist

The long Labor Day weekend is always something to celebrate, and the right playlist can enhance the party. Labor Day is a holiday that celebrates the contributions and achievements of American workers. As such, it’s the perfect excuse to revisit some songs about the working man.

Videos by American Songwriter

From Bruce Springsteen to Dolly Parton to Drake, there are songs in every genre about working hard and getting ahead. The three tracks below will make the perfect addition to your Labor Day playlist.

Bruce Springsteen’s “Working On A Dream”

Released in 2008 as the titular track of Bruce Springsteen’s 16th album, “Working On A Dream” became a GRAMMY-winning hit.

Springsteen debuted the track during Barack Obama’s first presidential campaign. The song fit perfectly for the occasion as it leaned into Obama’s campaign theme of hope.

“Working On A Dream” tells the story of a hardworking person who, despite long, hard days at work, keeps going to achieve their dream.

I’m working on a dream

Though sometimes it feels so far away

I’m working on a dream

And know it will be mine someday

Dolly Parton’s “9 To 5”

Dolly Parton released her office workers’ anthem in 1980, and it quickly became a smash hit.

Oscar-nominated, GRAMMY-winning, and chart-topping, “9 to 5” was the title track for the movie of the same name. The song celebrates the working woman who pours herself “a cup of ambition” to start the day, and then goes on to be under-appreciated for all of her hard work.

Workin’ nine to five, what a way to make a livin’

Barely gettin’ by, it’s all takin’ and no givin’

They just use your mind and they never give you credit

It’s enough to drive you crazy if you let it

Drake’s “Started From The Bottom”

A celebration of success after years of hard work, Drake’s “Started From The Bottom” tells the professional triumph following hardships, making it the perfect Labor Day track.

“I feel sometimes that people don’t have enough information about my beginnings and therefore they make up a life story for me that isn’t consistent with actual events,” Drake wrote in a blog post announcing the track. “I did not buy my way into this spot, and it was the furthest thing from easy to achieve.”

Drake added, “I am proud of every part of my past and I’m excited for this song to find a place in your life as well.”

The GRAMMY-nominated song peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Photo By Rick Diamond/Getty Images

