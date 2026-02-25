On This Day in 1998, a Future Country Music Power Couple Won a Grammy for a Duet That Showcased Their Natural Chemistry

On this day (February 25) in 1998, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood won the Grammy award for Best Country Collaboration with Vocals with their duet “In Another’s Eyes.” The win came long before they became a couple. In fact, they were both married to other people at the time.

Videos by American Songwriter

While they weren’t a couple yet, Brooks and Yearwood had known one another for more than a decade. They met at a Nashville studio in 1987 while recording demo vocals. The pair became fast friends and kept in touch. A few years later, they both skyrocketed to stardom. The pair had multiple hit albums and singles in the early 1990s, and their success continued throughout the decade.

[RELATED: 3 Songs to Celebrate Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s 20th Wedding Anniversary]

When they met, Brooks was married to his first wife and the mother of his three daughters, Sandy Mahl. Yearwood was married to Christopher Latham. Their marriage ended in 1991. Three years later, she and Robert Reynolds said “I do,” but their union ended in 1999. A year later, Brooks and Mahl announced their plans to file for divorce, which would become final in December 2001.

It is unclear when the pair became romantically linked. However, they made their first appearance as a couple in 2002. In 2005, Brooks proposed to Yearwood during an event at Buck Owens’ Crystal Palace in Bakersfield, California, according to Biography. They tied the knot in December of that year.

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Brought Musical Heat

Trisha Yearwood included “In Another’s Eyes” on her 1997 compilation album Songbook. Garth Brooks included it on Sevens. The single was released in August 1997 and topped the country chart for two weeks that October.

Upon a casual listen, “In Another’s Eyes” may seem like a standard duet love song. However, a closer look at the lyrics reveals that it is a rare cheating duet. The song is about a married man and a married woman having an affair. They sing about the guilt they feel for breaking their respective spouses’ trust. However, the paramours hope their lawful partners never realize what is going on so they can keep living a double life.

While the characters Yearwood and Brooks take on in the song aren’t good people, they sound great together.

Featured Image by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

