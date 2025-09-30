Cat Stevens Postpones North American Book Tour Because of Problems Securing a US Visa: “I Am Really Upset!”

Fans excited to see Yusuf Islam/Cat Stevens on his 2025 North American book tour to promote his upcoming memoir, Cat on the Road to Findout, sadly will be disappointed. The British singer/songwriter has been forced to postpone and possibly cancel the trek because he’s been unable to secure a visa to travel to the U.S.

The tour had been scheduled to begin on Thursday, October 2, in Philadelphia, and run through an October 21-22 engagement in Los Angeles.

“Sadly, my Cat on the Road to Findout Book Tour in the U.S. looks like it won’t go ahead as scheduled in October,” Yusuf/Stevens wrote in an official statement. “Waiting months for visa approvals, we held out as long as we could. However, at this point, the production logistics necessary for my show cannot be arranged in time.”

The 77-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer continued, “I am really upset! Not least for my fans who have bought tickets and made travel plans to see me perform. North American audiences may still get a chance to see the tour if visa approvals eventually come through. Those dates would be some time away because of other travel tour plans but, hopefully, fans will be able to hop on the Peace Train route at some time in the future.”

He concluded, “Meanwhile, tour delays should not affect the book, which you’ll still be able to enjoy… the obvious benefit of it being—books don’t need visas!”

Cat on the Road to Findout is scheduled to be published in the U.S. on Tuesday, October 7.

Information for Fans Who Have Purchased Tickets to the Tour

According to a press release, event organizers are trying to reschedule the postponed tour dates. For the events that are rescheduled, fans who have already purchased tickets can use them for the new dates.

Fans unable to attend a rescheduled tour date will have to transfer their tickets back to the original point of purchase.

Fans in possession of transferred tickets who can’t attend the event and the original ticket purchaser wants to take advantage of any options made available, will need to transfer the tickets back. Those with questions or issues ay want to contact Ticketmaster or the service from which the tickets were purchased. You can check out the full list of postponed dates at CatStevens.com.

More About Yusuf/Stevens’ Book Tour and Upcoming Memoir

Yusuf/Stevens launched the book tour in September with a series of dates in the U.K. and Ireland. The trek’s full title is “Cat on the Road to Findout – An Evening of Tales, Tunes and Mysteries.”

Each event has featured an in-depth conversation with the singer/songwriter about his book, which, according to a press release, “chronicles his evolution from chart-topping pop star to spiritual explorer.” Yusuf/Stevens also delivered an acoustic performance of some of his classic songs during the presentations.

In addition to the interview segments and performances, the events have featured photos, film clips, artwork, recorded music, and more.

According to an official description of Cat on the Road to Findout, the book “reveals the curious complexity and intellectual reasoning behind [Yusuf/Stevens’] navigation through life—a voyage which has now culminated in his return to music and art, to share his lessons with those seekers, dreamers, and believers, who still love and admire him.”

The memoir features dozens of hand-drawn illustrations by the singer/songwriter, as well as archival images.

Cat on the Road to Findout can be pre-ordered now, and is available in hardback, ebook, and audiobook formats. The audiobook version is narrated by Yusuf/Stevens himself.

About the Recently Released Companion Hits Compilation

In conjunction with the memoir, Yusuf/Stevens released a new career-spanning best-of compilation titled On the Road to Findout: Greatest Hits on September 5.

The album features songs spanning from Cat Stevens’ debut 1967 album, Matthew & Son, through Yusuf/Stevens’ most recent studio effort, King of a Land (2023).

On the Road to Findout: Greatest Hits is available now in multiple versions and formats, including single-CD and two-CD editions, and two-LP and four-LP vinyl sets. The one-CD and two-LP collections feature 24 tracks, while the two-CD and four-LP packages offer 47 songs.

The compilation features Stevens’ biggest hits and most popular songs from the late 1960s and ’70s. They include “Matthew and Son,” “Here Comes My Baby,” “The First Cut Is the Deepest,” “Wild World,” “The Wind,” “Morning Has Broken,” “Moonshadow,” “Peace Train,” and “Oh Very Young.”

The album also features standout tracks from the U.K. singer/songwriter’s later work, after his conversion to Islam. During this period, he recorded under the monikers Yusuf Islam, Yusuf, and, most recently, Yusuf/Cat Stevens.

The compilation comes with 24-page booklet featuring all lyrics to the songs, as well as previously unseen reflections on the tunes penned by music by Yusuf/Stevens.

