On This Day in 1998, the World Lost the Legendary Guitarist Who Sang Lead on Some of the Beach Boys’ Biggest Hits

On this day (February 6) in 1998, Carl Wilson, lead guitarist and founding member of the Beach Boys, died from lung cancer in Los Angeles, California, at the age of 51. He was the youngest sibling of Dennis and Brian Wilson, but took a leading role in the band both onstage and behind the scenes. While he started as the band’s lead guitarist, he provided lead vocals on some of their most memorable hits, including “Good Vibrations.”

The Wilsons were a musical family, and Carl fit right in. Long before they formed one of the most popular bands on the West Coast, he was honing his vocal skills with his mother and brothers in the family’s music room. When he was 12 years old, he got his first guitar and began to play. Three years later, his Chuck Berry-inspired style was the backbone of their debut single, “Surfin’.”

In the mid-1960s, Brian Wilson’s compositions became more complex. As a result, he employed session musicians, including members of the famed Wrecking Crew, allowing the rest of the band to provide vocals. However, Carl often played alongside the hired guns in the studio.

Carl Wilson Takes a Leading Role in the Beach Boys

According to an AllMusic biography, Brian Wilson announced that he would no longer tour with the Beach Boys in 1965. He wanted to focus on songwriting and studio work. As a result, the band recruited Bruce Johnston to take his place on the road. At the same time, Carl Wilson became their musical director while on tour. He continued to fill this role until his death more than three decades later.

He also took the lead in the studio. He first sang lead on “Girl Don’t Tell Me” from Summer Days (And Summer Nights). A year later, he took the lead on “God Only Knows” from Pet Sounds. He also sang lead on the enduring No. 1 single “Good Vibrations.”

Carl Wilson continued to take a leading role in the studio as the 1960s ticked on. He sang lead and produced multiple hit songs for the band.

Wilson’s Brief Solo Career

Carl Wilson left the Beach Boys in 1980. The next year, he released his self-titled debut solo album. He also put together a road band and toured to support the album. The next year, he recorded his sophomore LP, Youngblood, but didn’t release it until 1983. Then, in autumn 1982, he returned to the family band.

Wilson also worked with Gerry Beckley (America) and Robert Lamm (Chicago) on an album called Like a Brother. They worked on the project when they weren’t engaged with their main bands. As a result, it took them roughly five years to finish it. Tragically, Wilson received his lung cancer diagnosis just as they finished the LP in 1997. He passed away before the album was released in 2000.

Carl Wilson’s contributions to the Beach Boys played a major role in their success. Moreover, he influenced generations of guitarists and vocalists, leaving behind an immortal legacy.

