4 One-Hit Wonders That Your Parents Rocked Out to in the 1960s

The 1960s was really a special time for rock music. The genre was evolving from rock and roll at a rapid pace, spanning across subgenres like psychedelic rock, pop rock, garage rock, proto-punk, and more. And among them were one-hit wonders that didn’t get the fame they deserved; and your parents were definitely jamming out to them in the 1960s. Let’s take a look at a few underrated gems.

“Psychotic Reaction” by Count Five (1966)

The Dracula capes might have been gimmicky, but there was nothing gimmicky about Count Five’s excellent tunes. They really deserved to be more than one-hit wonders. Their debut garage rock hit “Psychotic Reaction” was released in 1966 and steadily climbed the charts to reach No. 5 in the US. Their follow-up, “Peace Of Mind”, sadly, didn’t do as well, peaking at only No. 125 in the US. After that, Count Five never hit the charts again and broke up in 1969.

“Talk Talk” by The Music Machine (1966)

Remember The Music Machine? This excellent psychedelic rock outfit is often brought up in conversations about proto-punk, and for good reason. Their only hit song, “Talk Talk”, from 1966, predates punk rock significantly yet has so many elements of that genre. They were pioneers, in a way. Sadly, after “Talk Talk” hit No. 15 in the US, the band would not make it to the Top 40 in the US again. They would break up in 1969.

“Dirty Water” by The Standells (1965)

The garage rock and proto-punk just keep coming. “Dirty Water” by The Standells was an earlier entry in those genres and was released in 1965. And it showed the world the brilliance of The Standells and the nastiness of the then-heavily polluted Boston Harbor, which is the subject of the song. “Dirty Water” peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The Standells would not appear on the Top 40 of the Hot 100 again. Thankfully, this excellent group is still together today, though many of their members have since passed on.

“The Little Black Egg” by The Nightcrawlers (1965)

It’s a bizarre jangle pop garage rock (and maybe a bit on the bubblegum side?) song about a bird’s rotten egg. Sometimes, the weird songs were the ones that became hits, and “The Little Black Egg” by The Nightcrawlers certainly deserved the attention. This entry on our list of one-hit wonders that your parents rocked out to in the 1960s dropped in 1965. It was a minor hit, peaking at No. 85 on the US charts. The Nightcrawlers would not make it to the charts again and would break up in 1970.

