On This Day in 2003, Johnny Cash Gave the Final Performance of His Lifetime (Including a Heartbreaking Tribute to His Late Wife)

Johnny Cash had both a career and a love story for the ages. With wife June Carter Cash at his side for much of it, the Man in Black released dozens of best-selling albums and hit songs like “Ring of Fire” and “Walk the Line”. Sadly, June died on May 15, 2003, following complications from heart valve replacement surgery at age 73.

Her death shattered the Hall of Fame singer-songwriter’s world, but he insisted on working despite his own delicate health. On this day (July 5) in 2003, Johnny Cash took his final bow, delivering one last public performance at the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia.

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“Hello, I’m Johnny Cash”

Too weak to walk to the microphone stand on his own, Johnny Cash nonetheless refused to take the stage in the wheelchair. So his son, John Carter Cash, helped him out to center stage before lowering the Man in Black into his chair.

Despite his fragile appearance, the American icon’s voice barely faltered when he uttered his immortal greeting one final time: “Hello, I’m Johnny Cash.”

With that, he launched into his first song, the 1955 staple “Folsom Prison Blues”.

Cash performed just seven songs that day, including “I Walk the Line”, “Sunday Morning Coming Down”, and “Understand Your Man”.

Before singing another signature hit, “Ring of Fire”, the seven-time Grammy winner took some time to honor the song’s co-writer.

Watch His Emotional Final “Ring of Fire” Performance

Of course, no Johnny Cash performance is complete without the fan favorite “Ring of Fire”.

However, this time was especially poignant, as June Carter Cash famously wrote “Ring of Fire” about the complicated attraction she felt to Johnny, at the time just her touring partner.

First recorded by her sister Anita, Cash took “Ring of Fire” to the top of the country charts in 1963, where it remained for six weeks.

Before playing the song one last time, Cash shared some profound words about the love of his life.

“The spirit of June Carter overshadows me tonight with the love she had for me and the love I have for her,” he said. “We connect somewhere between here and heaven. She came down for a short visit, I guess, from heaven to visit with me tonight to give me courage and inspiration like she always has.”

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Just two months later, on September 12, 2003, Cash joined his beloved wife on the other side at age 71.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1955, Johnny Cash Released the Hastily-Written Single That Launched His Career]

The two are buried beside one another at Hendersonville Memory Gardens in Tennessee.

Featured image by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)













