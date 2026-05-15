On This Day 23 Years Ago, We Said Goodbye to Country Music’s Multi-Talented Matriarch and the Love of Johnny Cash’s Life

Born June 23, 1929, in Maces Spring, Virginia, Valerie June Carter is best known as part of a whole—first performing with her mother and siblings as the legendary Carter Family, then alongside her husband, Johnny Cash. But to only remember her in context to others is to shortchange the legacy of June Carter Cash—country singer, songwriter, comedian, actress, and author. On this day (May 15) in 2003, the five-time Grammy Award winner died at a Nashville hospital from complications following heart valve replacement surgery. She was 73 years old.

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June Carter Cash Was Born into Country Music Royalty

The middle daughter of Maybelle and Ezra Carter, June Carter Cash first performed onstage with her family at age 10. She wasn’t the best singer, but what she lacked in vocal skills, she more than made up with overall stage presence.

“When you don’t have much of a voice and harmony is all around you, you reach out and pick something you can use. In my case, it was just plain guts,” Carter Cash wrote in her 1979 autobiography, Among My Klediments.

After the original Carter Family disbanded, June began performing with her mother and siblings as The Carter Sisters & Mother Maybelle. They performed at various radio stations throughout the 1940s, eventually adding Chet Akins to their lineup and moving to Nashville to join the cast of the Grand Ole Opry.

Carter Cash moved to New York in the mid-1950s to study acting, returning to Nashville on the weekends and occasionally taking breaks to tour with Elvis Presley. During one of those weekends at the Opry, she met singer Johnny Cash backstage, and the Carters soon joined his road show.

Country Music’s First Couple

Although married to others when they met, both Johnny and June Carter Cash described an instant spark.

Johnny famously battled issues with substance use throughout their relationship, which reminded June of watching her late friend Hank Williams’ decline. She channeled those feelings into the song “Ring of Fire”, which she co-wrote with Merle Kilgore. In 1963, Johnny Cash took it to the top of the country charts.

Following the couple’s 1968 wedding, June’s solo career took a backseat, although she would continue to record duets with her husband, including the Grammy-winning “Jackson” (1967) and “If I Were a Carpenter” (1969).

[RELATED: June Carter Cash Proved She Was “Devastatingly Underrated” With This Husband-Wife Duet on the Johnny Cash TV Show]

Johnny Cash never quite rebounded from his wife’s death, with his own following just four months later on Sept. 12, 2003. He was 71.

The Man in Black paid tribute to his one great love during his final public performance on July 5, 2003, in Hiltons, Virginia. As he prepared to sing “Ring of Fire”, Cash told the audience, “The spirit of June Carter overshadows me tonight. With the love she had for me and the love I have for her, we connect somewhere between here and Heaven.”

Featured image by David Redfern/Redferns