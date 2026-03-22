On This Day in 2005, We Lost the “Slide King of Rock and Roll” and Guitarist Behind One of the Most Iconic Blues Rock Songs of the 70s

The band Foghat is best known for the song “Slow Dive”, their biggest hit in the US and one of the most iconic rock songs of the 70s. And the killer guitarist heard on that track is none other than Rod Price, the “Slide King of Rock and Roll” and the “Magician of Slide.” Those names weren’t given frivolously, either. Price was an incomparable talent. And, sadly, on this day, March 22, 2005, we lost Price to a heart attack at age 57. Let’s honor the legacy of one of the greatest slide guitarists of all time by revisiting his career beyond Foghat.

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Remembering Rod Price and the Legendary “Slow Ride” by Foghat

Rod Price was born on November 22, 1947, in Chiswick, London, England. He joined the blues band Black Cat Bones at 21 years old and recorded one album with them in early 1970. After they disbanded, Price joined Foghat in 1971.

Price can be heard in the band’s first 10 albums, released from 1972 through 1980. Without his legendary slide guitar-playing ability, who knows what would have come of Foghat? While the band was made up of incredible talent across the board, it was Price’s slide guitar that often sold the show, including on songs like “Slow Ride”. That track would end up being Foghat’s biggest US hit, peaking at No. 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1976.

Price would leave Foghat in 1980 and almost totally disappear from the music industry for about a decade. He would reappear in 1990 to join former Foghat bandmate Dave Peverett in a revived version of the band. Price would remain off and on with Foghat for a number of years through their comeback era.

Despite his resistance to full-time road work, Price opted to launch his solo career in the early 2000s, which included the albums Open (2000) and West Four (2003). He also performed in clubs across the US for a number of years. Price occassionally taught guitar workshops as well.

Rod Price passed away on March 22, 2005, in Wilton, New Hampshire. We lost him far too young to a heart attack combined with a sudden fall. He left behind his wife and five children, as well as countless fans. His legacy lives on today, beyond the success of Foghat’s legendary 70s jam, “Slow Ride”.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images