On This Day in 2007, Garth Brooks Released a Single That Would Make Chart History and Become His First No. 1 in Nearly a Decade

On this day (August 27) in 2007, Garth Brooks released “More Than a Memory” as the lead single from The Ultimate Hits. The song topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart less than a month later, giving Brooks his first No. 1 in nearly a decade. However, it was more than just another chart-topper for the Oklahoma native. It made chart history in its single week at the summit.

Penned by Lee Brice, Billy Montana, and Kyle Jacobs, Brooks released “More Than a Memory” on August 27, 2007. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. It was the first single to debut at the top of the chart since its inception in 1958. According to Billboard, only 15 songs have achieved the feat since then. Artists who had singles debut at No. 1 on the survey include Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift, Luke Combs, and Beyoncé.

Brooks dominated the country airwaves and charts throughout the 1990s. However, by the time he recorded “More Than a Memory,” his chart success was starting to fade.

His last No. 1 came in 1998 with “To Make You Feel My Love,” a Bob Dylan cover recorded for the Hope Floats soundtrack. He released 17 singles between chart-toppers. Five of those singles peaked within the top 10, and two failed to chart.

Garth Brooks Was the First to Claim “More Than a Memory”

Lee Brice, Billy Montana, and Kyle Jacobs didn’t have a recording artist in mind when they wrote “More Than a Memory.” However, after they finished it, some of the biggest names in the business wanted to cut it. According to Songfacts, Racall Flatts, Keith Urban, and a few members of Carrie Underwood’s team had expressed interest in the song. However, Garth Brooks was the first to lay claim to it.

“The way it came about was that a guy named Scott was listening to songs over at Garth’s management company, and he just put out an APB to some of his closest publishing friends, and Curb Publishing sent the song over to him,” Montana recalled. “Scott got back to him and said, ‘You mean this hadn’t been cut yet?’” he added. “More Than a Memory” was the first track on the CD of demos Brooks received ahead of recording sessions for his greatest hits collection.

Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage