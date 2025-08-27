On This Day in 1965, the Four Princes Met the King (The Beatles Met Elvis)

In 1965, The Beatles embarked on their second United States tour. By this time, the masses had well established The Beatles as the most popular band and musical act in the world. This was by no means a mistake, as we all know what transpired in the 60s when it came to The Beatles—Beatlemania. While The Beatles might have been the top dogs of the year, there was still a respected older gentleman who was known as “The King.” That was, of course, Elvis Presley, and on this day, 1965, the four princes met The King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

On the final day of The Beatles’ five-day tour break, the Fab Four did two things in Los Angeles: Visited The Byrds during a recording session, and met Elvis Presley. Following their visit with The Byrds, The Beatles went to Elvis’ mansion in Beverly Hills, which he was renting while pursuing a career in the film industry. Per Paul McCartney’s recollection, it was fantastic. However, Lennon’s comment contrasted that perspective quite greatly.

Paul McCartney Recalls When He and the Beatles Met the King

Oral stories are always told from different perspectives. That is what makes them great. With that in mind, and given their contrasting personalities, it isn’t all that surprising that John Lennon and Paul McCartney had differing attitudes in regard to their meeting with Elvis Presley.

After their meeting, Lennon reportedly said meeting Elvis was like “meeting Engelbert Humperdinck.” Clever, witty, and a bit rude, but that was part of John Lennon’s personality, and what the masses loved him for, and as we all know, Paul McCartney was and is not that. Hence, his recollection is a bit more awe-inspiring.

Recalling the moment The Beatles met Elvis, McCartney told Wired, “It was amazing. I mean, it was just like a dream, really, meeting Elvis. We’d fantasized about him since we were kinda young teenagers, and here he was in the flesh.”

“I think the most amazing thing, besides actually just meeting him, was that he had the first remote television channel changer that we’d ever seen,” continued Paul McCartney. McCartney, per usual, looked back at the memory with a great affinity, and Lennon, not so much. Regardless, the day and the conversation that transpired, whatever that was, is a notable day in rock ‘n’ roll history. Because, ultimately, Elvis met the four dudes who took over his unofficial first-place title.

