On This Day in 2009, Ronnie Milsap and a Group of First Responders Protested a Major Nashville Label to Save a Charity Single

On this day (September 24) in 2009, country legend Ronnie Milsap led a group of firefighters in a peaceful protest at the Capitol Records offices in Nashville, Tennessee. The label had launched a campaign against Milsap’s single, “My First Ride,” which he released to raise money for first responders in need.

“My First Ride” was set to be a single from a compilation album from independent label Bleve Records. Sales from the LP would help raise money for firefighters, law enforcement, and their families who were in need. Originally, Milsap planned to record the song solo. Then, his longtime friend, Trace Adkins, offered to lend his voice to the charity track. With the names and voices of two high-profile country stars behind it, the single seemed destined to be a success. Then, Capitol Records Nashville stepped in.

Capitol Records Halts Ronnie Milsap’s Charity Single

On September 15, 2009, Bleve Records received a cease and desist order from the major label. Adkins was under contract with Capitol. As a result, the executives didn’t care if the song was for a good cause. The order accused the independent label of “unauthorized use and exploitation of Trace Adkins’ performance and name and dilution of the value of Capitol’s valuable property,” per Country Standard Time.

Mickey Milam, a retired Nashville Metro PD officer, started Bleve Records to raise money for the Fraternal Order of Police and the International Association of Firefighters. The funds were aimed at aiding firefighters and law enforcement after disasters or being injured or killed in the line of duty. “My First Ride” was meant to be the first single from a charity compilation. Milam said Capitol and Adkins’ management company were aware of the single. “There didn’t seem to be a problem until this single started climbing the charts and garnering radio attention,” Milam shared in a statement at the time.

Milsap Gathers Firefighters to Protest

Ronnie Milsap and a group of first responders marched in front of the Capitol Records Nashville building. They held signs protesting the label’s refusal to allow Trace Adkins to sing on the charity single. At the demonstration’s high point, Milsap stood atop a firetruck and performed “My First Ride” while first responders holding signs surrounded the emergency vehicle.

“It’s not anything bitter about Capitol Records. IT’s all about the firefighters and the policemen,” Milsap said. “We all need the help of the firefighters and police, and I want to help any way I can.”

