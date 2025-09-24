Eric Church Adds More Stops to His Free the Machine Tour in 2026

In May, Eric Church thrilled fans when he released his first album in nearly four years with Evangeline vs. the Machine. His last album to hit shelves was back in 2021 with Heart & Soul. Excited for what he produced, the singer decided to travel the country with his Free the Machine Tour. And apparently, Church loved his time on stage so much that he decided to extend his tour into 2026.

Videos by American Songwriter

For fans upset about not seeing Church in 2025, there are more than a few chances in 2026. Although the singer still had a few shows lined up in 2025, he brought Christmas early. Starting in January, Church will take over The Anthem in Washington, D.C. From there, he will spend the next few months touring states like Florida, Texas, North Carolina, New York, and numerous others.

[RELATED: Eric Church Reveals Why Taylor Swift Gave Him Her First Gold Record]

Eirc Church Hints At What His Concerts Will Look Like

Knowing how lonely the road can be, Church brought a few friends alongside for the ride. Caylee Hammack, Ella Langley, 49 Winchester, Stephen Wilson Jr., Kashus Culpepper, and Ashley McBryde will alternate as the opener for his Free the Machine Tour.

Discussing what fans can expect from his shows, Church looked back at his performance at Red Rocks. Playing the venue for three nights, each concert brought an entirely different element to the stage. One night, the singer had an orchestra. The other night, a school band. And stripping his concert down to the bare bones, Church even did an acoustic set.

With Church loving the variety of the concerts, he promised, “Everything we do every stop on the tour is gonna be within the scope of those three nights.” Church added, “So I think the (normal one-night-only) show will end up being in some way the three Red Rocks shows combined into one.“

For fans wanting to snag a ticket, a pre-sale event for Premium Church Choir members will go live on Monday, September 29th. A second pre-sale event will happen the next day, on September 30th. And the general sale will open on October 3rd.

With new music, fresh tour dates, and a promise to make every stop unique, Church is gearing up to make 2026 one of his biggest years yet.



When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission