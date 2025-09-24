Zach Bryan Appears to Respond to Gavin Adcock Dust-Up as He Preps Michigan Concert

On Saturday, September 27th, Zach Bryan will cross a unique milestone in his career when he takes over the University of Michigan Stadium. Able to hold over 107,000 people, fans clamored to get a ticket to the event that also featured John Mayer, Ryan Bingham, and Joshua Slone. Selling out the show, Bryan could make history with the largest ticketed concert in the US. But for Bryan, he found himself making headlines for an entirely different reason, thanks to Gavin Adcock. And while focused on his last concert in 2025, Bryan decided to speak out about the altercation.

For those who might not know, Adcock is known to share his opinion on anybody and everybody. Not remotely afraid of the backlash, the country singer even attacked Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter for not being country music. And when it came to Bryan, the singer claimed that he wasn’t a good guy. The tension continued to rise when Adcock shared his thoughts about Bryan on social media.

Well, Bryan and Adcock found themselves at the Born & Raised Music Festival. While there to perform with Gabrielle Rose, Bryan eventually made his way towards Adcock. Wanting to settle the dispute, the singer was more than willing to jump a barbed wire fence. And given the age of social media, the entire ordeal was caught on camera.

Although making it over the fence, Bryan was held back by security. For Adcock, he didn’t confront the singer, claiming, “Had a show to play in Oklahoma. Wasn’t going to jail over the psycho.”

Zach Bryan Promises “I Will Never Regret A Thing”

Adcock didn’t stop there, posting another video of the incident. Calling Bryan a “coward”, he wrote in the caption, “Look at dude getting ‘held back’ by the 65 year old security guard.”

Look at dude getting “held back” by the 65 year old security guard pic.twitter.com/syw9zxz85k — Gavin Adcock Music (@GavinAdcock) September 20, 2025

While Adcock happily discussed the viral moment, Bryan stayed silent on the matter. That was until now. Sharing a picture of his sold-out Michigan Stadium poster, he wrote, “been the worst and best few years of my life. So ready for the chapter to end. Gotta go make music fun to myself again.”

Not fully addressing the music festival, Bryan added, “I pray people understand I will never regret a thing and I am proud of myself, my family and my friends. there could be a million assholes who have never had a unique thought in their life preaching a million pounds of negativity and bulls**t and it wouldn’t be worth a single soul who’s found strength n shelter in true song writing and good live performances.”

Controversy aside, Saturday’s sold-out show marks a career milestone for Bryan, one that may prove to be the defining moment of his career so far.

(Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)