On This Day in 2012, We Said Goodbye to the Legendary Banjo Player Who Helped Define Modern Country Music

Earl Scruggs’ seminal 1949 instrumental “Foggy Mountain Breakdown” placed the banjo front and center in the bluegrass genre. Along with guitarist partner Lester Flatt, Scruggs recorded more than 50 albums and 75 singles, winning four Grammy Awards and landing a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On this day (March 28) in 2012, Earl Scruggs died at age 88 in a Nashville hospital. Today, we’re reflecting on his illustrious career.
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“I Got It, I Got It”
Born Jan. 6, 1924, on a 40-acre cotton farm in rural Cleveland County, North Carolina, Earl Scruggs grew up immersed in music. At age 4, he was first exposed to the three-finger picking style he would later pioneer during a visit to his uncle’s home, where he met a blind banjo player named Mack Woolbright.
“He’d sit in the rocking chair, and he’d pick some and it was just amazing,” Scruggs told NPR in 2000. “I couldn’t imagine—he was the first, what I call a good banjo player.”
From there, Scruggs picked up his late father’s banjo. Initially too small to play it, he improvised by placing his brother’s banjo beside him on the floor. He started out using only his thumb and forefinger.
One day, at about 10 years old, Scruggs was playing a song called “Reuben” when he realized he was picking with three fingers. “Excited to no end”, he recalled ran out of the room saying, ‘I got it. I got it. I got it.’”
[RELATED: 6 Bluegrass Songs Featuring Mesmerizing Banjo Solos]
Earl Scruggs Perfected The Three-Finger Picking Technique
In the early 1940s, Earl Scruggs left his job earning 40 cents an hour at a textile mill to pursue music full time. Fortuitously, a spot opened up in Bill Monroe’s band, the Blue Grass Boys, about that time. Suddenly, a young Scruggs was playing the Grand Ole Opry with the Father of Bluegrass.
In 1948, having grown weary of the long hours and low pay, Scruggs struck out on his own with guitarist Lester Flatt. They formed the duo Flatt and Scruggs, and soon, they had overtaken Monroe in popularity.
The pair performed together until 1969, recording “The Ballad of Jed Clampett” in 1962 for popular TV show The Beverly Hillbillies. The song topped the country charts—the first-ever bluegrass tune to do so.
Flatt and Scruggs split up due to a disagreement over the band’s future. Scruggs wanted to adopt a more contemporary sound, whereas Flatt preferred their time-tested style. But their mark on country music endures to this day.
“Earl was to the five-string banjo what Babe Ruth was to baseball,” Porter Wagoner said at Scruggs’ 80th birthday party in 2004. “He is the best there ever was, and the best there ever will be.”
Featured image by Douglas Mason/Getty Images
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