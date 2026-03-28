3 Country-Pop Songs That Make Us Wish Every Country Song Had That Pop Vibe

There’s nothing like listening to your favorite country-pop song on a warm summer day. In recent years, we’ve seen more and more artists try to take the leap and put their own spin on the subgenre. In turn, we’ve also seen more country artists soar to the Top 40. Whether you’re more of a traditional country fan or not, you gotta admit that sometimes these tunes are catchy. Here are some of the best pop country songs out there, from Shania Twain to Morgan Wallen.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Man, I Feel Like A Woman!” by Shania Twain

It’s no secret that Shania Twain is basically the queen of country-pop. The release of her 1997 album Come On Over, which gave Twain 11 Top 40 hits, was absolutely legendary. To this day, the project still stands as the bestselling country album of all time. “Man, I Feel Like A Woman!” is just one of the many songs on the album that are pop-leaning. Let’s not forget iconic hits like “That Don’t Impress Me Much” and “You’re Still The One”.

“Begin Again” by Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift’s Red album was meant to be a slight departure from country music. Naturally, it makes sense that most of the songs on it sound pop-adjacent. I mean, come on, “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” and “22” are about as pop as it gets. However, if any song off the album is reminiscent of Swift’s earlier work with Speak Now and Fearless, it’s definitely “Begin Again”. You’ve got a banjo and a mandolin underneath Swift’s pop vocals, for one. The song also has that classic storytelling feel that country music is known for. It’s an easy blend of the two if you ask me.

“I Had Some Help” by Post Malone (ft. Morgan Wallen)

This iconic collaboration between Morgan Wallen and Post Malone is an undeniable banger, but if we’re honest, it’s got a lot of pop influence. The song still has that country twang to it, though, especially if you count the pedal steel going into the chorus and the guitar at the beginning. Even Wallen, who told Whiskey Riff that he doesn’t “listen to country music a whole lot,” might admit that some of his music has gotten more pop in the last few years. But personally, I’m not mad about it. If anything, his and Post’s ability to continue crossing between different genres is probably what’s keeping them at the top of their game.

Photo by: Beth Gwinn/Redferns