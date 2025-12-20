On This Day in 2014, We Lost One of the Greatest Session Musicians of the 20th Century Who Worked With Jennings, Kristofferson, and Others

From country to rock and roll, session guitarist and record producer Chip Young left his mark on the music world. He might be best known for his work with someone of the biggest legends to come out of Nashville. However, he should also be known for his unique thumb-picking guitar-playing style. His talents were incomparable, and his presence is sorely missed today, over a decade after his passing.

Let’s remember one of the most successful artists and producers of the industry fondly by looking back at Chip Young’s life and career as one of Nashville’s true greats.

The Legacy of Chip Young

Chip Young was born Jerry Marvin Stembridge on May 19, 1938, in Atlanta, Georgia. A musical talent from a young age, Young found success as a session musician in Nashville. He was known for his thumb-style guitar picking. That unique style made him stand out from the virtually endless stream of musicians trying to make it at the time.

Young was, undeniably, a bit of an unsung hero. He performed and recorded with a laundry list of famous musicians in country, rock, and folk music. He’s likely best known for working with Elvis Presley, who often hailed Young as one of his go-to session players. However, his accolades stretch to work with the likes of Waylon Jennings, Kris Kristofferson, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Charley Pride, Nancy Sinatra, and many, many more. He can be heard on legendary albums like Jesus Was A Capricorn by Kris Kristofferson (1972), Jolene by Dolly Parton (1974), Bobbie Sue by The Oak Ridge Boys (1982), and many others from the early 1970s to the early 2010s.

Young also worked as a producer and engineer for albums like I Can Help by Billy Swan (1974) and Gene Summers In Nashville by Gene Summers (1980). In 1968, Young organized his recording studio, known as Young ‘Un Sound, in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. He would later establish his studio in 1975 by purchasing Monument Recording Studios. Both of his studios remained in operation until the late 1980s.

Chip Young passed away on December 20, 2014, at the age of 76, following a triple-bypass surgery. He left behind a beloved family and a music industry that only ever benefited from his presence. Young remains sorely missed today.

Photo via Getty Images