On This Day in 2017, Black Sabbath Played the Final Show of Their Final Tour in the City Where It All Began

On this day (February 4) in 2017, Black Sabbath played the final show of their The End Tour at the Genting Arena in their hometown of Birmingham, England. While it wasn’t the band’s final show, they would not embark on another tour.

Black Sabbath kicked off The End Tour at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska, on January 20, 2016. The trek took the band through North and South America, Australia, New Zealand, and several European countries for a total of 81 stops.

Not all original members of Black Sabbath were on the tour. Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi (guitar), and Geezer Butler (bass) were joined by session drummer Tommy Clufetos and Adam Wakeman (guitar/keys). Ward wouldn’t join his former bandmates again until their farewell show in 2025.

Fans who attended the tour could also buy the exclusive The End EP. The eight-track disc featured four tracks from the recording sessions for 13 and four tracks recorded during their 2012-2014 reunion tour.

Black Sabbath Bring the End to an End

After 79 concerts, Black Sabbath returned to Birmingham, England, where it all started, for two nights. They played for a hometown crowd on February 2. Then, two days later, they returned to the Genting Arena to finish their final tour.

Sabbath made the most of their final show with a setlist packed with fan favorites that spanned their decades-long career. They sandwiched it all between a pair of classics. According to Setlist.fm, they opened the show with “Black Sabbath” and closed with “Children of the Grave” before returning to play “Paranoid” as their encore. See the full setlist below.

“Black Sabbath” “Fairies Wear Boots” “Under the Sun/Every Day Comes and Goes” “After Forever” “Into the Void” “Snowblind” “War Pigs” “Behind the Wall of Sleep” “N.I.B.” “Hand of Doom” “Supernaut/Sabbath Bloody Sabbath/Megalomania” “Rat Salad” “Iron Man” “Dirty Women” “Children of the Grave” “Paranoid” (Encore)

