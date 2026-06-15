On This Day in 2024, George Strait Made History, Breaking a Record Set by the Grateful Dead in the 70s

On this day (June 15) in 2024, George Strait‘s concert at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, became the biggest ticketed concert in United States history. The Grateful Dead set the record in 1977 with their show at Englishtown, New Jersey’s Raceway Park. Strait’s setlist included his hits and a handful of songs from his then-unreleased album Cowboys and Dreamers.

Strait was no stranger to breaking records when he took the stage two years ago today. He has more No. 1 singles than any artist in any genre. He also has the most No. 1 LPs on the Top Country Albums chart and more Gold and Platinum albums than any other country artist. He is also the only artist to notch a top 10 hit every year for 30 years, per Billboard.

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[RELATED: On This Day in 1982, George Strait Released the Song Written for a Forgotten 80s Action Movie That Became His First No. 1]

In 2014, Strait broke the record for the biggest crowd at an outdoor venue when he packed 104,793 fans into the AT&T Stadium at the end of his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour. Setting the wider attendance record at Kyle Field further solidified his place as the King of Country Music.

George Strait Gave the People What They Wanted

George Strait hadn’t performed in Texas since his appearance at the 2022 Houston Rodeo. Additionally, he was on tour with Little Big Town and Christ Stapleton at that time. Their trek didn’t include any stops in the Lone Star State, which left many longtime fans disappointed. So, when he announced the one-off performance at Kyle Field on March 28, fans showed their appreciation. Within two weeks, they snatched up 100,000 tickets.

When Strait took the stage in College Station, he did so in front of 110,905 excited fans. Forty-seven years earlier, the Grateful Dead packed 107,019 fans into Raceway Park in Englishtown, New Jersey.

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