George Strait Is Poised to Make History with His One-Off Show in College Station, Texas

Last month, George Strait announced a one-off show at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas with Parker McCollum and Catie Offerman. To say that fans were excited about seeing King George in his home state would be a vast understatement. When tickets went on sale, fans acted accordingly. Now, he’s set to break several attendance records, including his own.

Videos by American Songwriter

Strait set his attendance record in 2014 on the final stop of his The Cowboy Rides Away Tour. According to the San Antonio Express-News, 104,793 fans showed up at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. That concert broke the record set by the Rolling Stones for the biggest crowd at an outdoor venue. Additionally, it remains the biggest crowd he’s ever pulled.

[See George Strait Live: Get Tickets While You Can]

However, his show at Kyle Field could very well change that. Tickets went on sale on March 28. Already, fans have snatched up more than 100,000 tickets for the one-off show. Several seats, including platinum-level seats, are still available. Additionally, if those who have suites at Kyle Field choose not to attend the concert, they could put their seats up for sale. As a result, the June 15 show is likely to top the attendance at the AT&T Stadium.

George Strait Poised to Break All-Time Concert Attendance Record

That concert fell just shy of breaking the all-time attendance record for a ticketed concert. The Grateful Dead hold that record for their September 3, 1977 show at Raceway Park in Englishtown, New Jersey. 107,019 people bought tickets for that history-making jam session. The record for attendance at a football game at Kyle Field is just over 110,000. So, if Strait sells every seat, he’ll make history.

Louis Messina, Strait’s longtime promoter spoke about the upcoming concert in a statement. “George has always said he has the best fans, and there’s nothing like a Texas crowd,” Messina shared. “We knew the show at Kyle Field would be exciting as it’s the first-ever one of its size to be held in the stadium, but even I didn’t expect we’d sell over 100,000 tickets in just a few days.

[RELATED: George Strait Ribs Fans Before Announcing a Concert in Texas[

The excitement for the show is high because this is the first concert Strait has played in Texas since performing at the Houston Rodeo in 2022. Additionally, it’s his only show in Texas this year. His current eight-stop tour featuring Little Big Town and Chris Stapleton has no stops in the Lone Star State. Additionally, both of Strait’s openers—McCollum and Offerman—hail from Texas. So, it’s a hometown crowd for all three artists.

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

If you purchase through links on our site we may earn an affiliate commission.