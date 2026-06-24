Once Named Among the Sexiest Songs Ever, These 5 Classics Have Aged Like Fine Wine

These five songs were once called the sexiest songs of all time. These throwbacks were alluring in their day, and they remain just as powerfully seductive today. Like a fine wine, these sexy songs have never gone out of style.

“Physical” — Olivia Newton-John

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Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical” proves that sexy songs don’t have to be vulgar. Sometimes sensuality is subtle, and that’s the case for this 1980s classic. Newton-John capitalized on the rhythmic workout craze of the era, delivering a song that worked two-fold: first as a danceable aerobics classic and second as a lustful hit.

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[RELATED: The Story Behind the Post-‘Grease’ Song Toto’s Steve Lukather Co-Wrote for Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta]

“There’s nothin’ left to talk about / Unless it’s horizontally,” Newton-John sings in this sexually charged classic. Even today, this song works its magic. It hasn’t lost any of its luster.

“Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)” — Rod Stewart

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Flashing back to the 70s, the next sexiest song of all time is Rod Stewart’s “Tonight’s The Night (Gonna Be Alright)”. This rocker’s gruff voice has unparalleled seductive powers. It’s impossible not to sink into this 1976 release and settle into the story he’s selling.

This song has aged beautifully. Of course, it shows its age a little bit, but that doesn’t distract from its allure.

“Let’s Get It On” — Marvin Gaye

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Moving on to more obvious options, let’s talk about Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On”. There is really no innuendo here. Gaye put it all out there with this 1970s hit, being as sexual as he dared be. “There’s nothing wrong with me / Loving you, baby, no, no / And giving yourself to me can never be wrong,” the lyrics read.

This song is a shorthand for sexuality. Putting this song on instantly sets a mood. Decades later, it still has that effect.

“Hot Stuff” — Donna Summer

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Donna Summer’s “Hot Stuff” is more of a floor filler than a seducer, but it still has that tinge of something intoxicating. It’s just as sultry as it is infectious, making it a double whammy. “Lookin’ for some hot stuff, baby, this evenin’ / I need some hot stuff, baby, tonight,” the lyrics read.

Summer’s sensuality is still potent today. No matter how much time passes, “Hot Stuff” will remain hot.

“Da Ya Think I’m Sexy” — Rod Stewart

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Stewart must feel pretty good about the fact that he has two of the sexiest songs ever. “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy” also rated pretty high on the list of seductive songs. “Relax, soon, baby, we’ll be all alone,” the lyrics read, keeping things pretty plain and endlessly alluring.

This song might be a tad cheesy by today’s standards, but it still has a swagger about it. It might’ve worked better in its day, but the intention behind the lyrics remains.

(Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns)