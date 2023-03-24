Pacific Northwest Festivals Bumbershoot and Pickathon Announce Lineups

If you’re planning to visit the Pacific Northwest this summer, it’s worth checking your travel dates and making sure they line up with at least one of two great music festivals.

That’s right, this week both Bumbershoot and Pickathon have released their lineups for their epic summer festivals.

Bumbershoot, which has been dormant for the past few years, will take place again in 2023 in the Emerald City’s Seattle Center in the shadow of the Space Needle.

Set to perform this year during the festival, which is slated for September 2 and 3, are Sleater-Kinney, Brittany Howard, Fatboy Slim, Sunny Day Real Estate, Band of Horses, Valerie June, and more, along with local standouts like The Black Tones, Thunderpussy Reignwolf and more.

“YOUR MUSIC LINEUP IS HERE! Join us in celebrating 50 years of Bumbershoot, a community-driven arts festival celebrating dreamers, makers, and performers! Explore more of this year’s talent and get your tickets at http://bumbershoot.com,” read the festival’s Twitter page.

As for Pickathon, an acoustic-driven festival full of guitars and mandolins that takes place outside Portland, Oregon, the festival includes Courtney Marie Andrews, Zambia’s W.I.T.C.H., Meridian Brothers, Watchhouse, Madison Cunningham, and more.

Pickathon is slated to take place in Happy Valley from August 3-6.

Check out the lineup below via the festival’s Twitter page. And enjoy all the music you can while visiting the upper-left corner of the United States this summer.

🎵 YOUR MUSIC LINEUP IS HERE! 🎵 Join us in celebrating 50 years of Bumbershoot, a community-driven arts festival celebrating dreamers, makers, and performers! Explore more of this year's talent and get your tickets at https://t.co/yJoG1ni2xu pic.twitter.com/47dyYA6oGQ — Bumbershoot (@bumbershoot2023) March 23, 2023

See you on the farm. https://t.co/QoLmvrseYW — Pickathon (@pickathon) March 22, 2023

Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images