Paul McCartney to Share New Podcast ‘A Life in Lyrics’

Paul McCartney is set to divulge the stories behind some of his most beloved songs in a new podcast titled, McCartney: A Life in Lyrics. The series is set to air on September 20 and features 12 episodes.

The podcast will cover the breadths of McCartney’s longevity in the music industry – from his time with the Beatles, Wings, and his solo career. The episodes will see McCartney digging deep into one song with the help of poet Paul Muldoon.

“I’m a poet – a lover of the lyric poem – and over the past several years I’ve been fortunate to spend time with one of the greatest songwriters of our era, Sir Paul McCartney,” Muldoon said in the teaser trailer for the project.

McCartney and Muldoon previously worked on the book The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present, which also covered McCartney’s songwriting efforts.

“When we listened back to the tapes [of creating that book], we realized something very special was happening here,” Muldoon continued. “It became very clear how much of McCartney’s biography is indeed embedded in the lyrics.”

Songs featured in the first season of the podcast include “Let it Be,” “Penny Lane,” “Here Today,” “Helter Skelter,” and many more McCartney staples. The series will be available to stream from Pushkin+. Elsewhere fans can stream the series on a weekly basis on iHeartRadio, Apple, and Spotify.

In other McCartney news, the paperback version of The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present will be released on November 7. The softcover version will feature additional song break-downs including “Magical Mystery Tour,” “Every Night,” “Hello Goodbye,” and more.

Earlier this year, Macca shared another book, 1964: Eyes of the Storm, which featured photos from the height of Beatlemania.

“Looking at these photos now, decades after they were taken, I find there’s a sort of innocence about them,” McCartney said in a statement. “Everything was new to us at this point. But I like to think I wouldn’t take them any differently today. They now bring back so many stories, a flood of special memories, which is one of the many reasons I love them all, and know that they will always fire my imagination.”

(Photo by Mick Hutson/Redferns)