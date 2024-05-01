Cat Power Extends Bob Dylan Tribute Tour: How To Get Tickets

Indie rock icon Cat Power is officially extending her Bob Dylan Tribute Tour! The second leg of the tour will support the artist’s 2023 album Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert. She will also be touring extensively with Modest Mouse and Pixies ahead of her Bob Dylan tribute outing.

Videos by American Songwriter

While fans shouldn’t expect Cat Power to sing any original music on this tour, her renditions of Bob Dylan classics are more than worth seeing live in person.

The first date of Cat Power’s 2024 Bob Dylan Tribute Tour will be September 6 in Lancaster, Pennsylvania at the American Music Theatre. The second leg of the tour is expected to end on October 5 in Pioneertown, California at Pappy + Harriet’s. Power will also perform a Bob Dylan set ahead of the new dates on May 1 in London, United Kingdom at the London Palladium.

An artist presale event for this tour is currently live on Ticketmaster as we speak. A Spotify presale event will kick off on May 2 at 10:00 am local.

General on-sale will begin on May 3 at 10:00 am local for the newly announced dates. If Ticketmaster sells out by the time general on-sale kicks off, try Stubhub. Stubhub is our top pick for third-party ticketing platforms. There is usually at least some stock of tickets on the platform after shows sell out, and the FanProtect Program keeps your purchase safe from fraud and scams. Check it out!

Don’t miss out on this incredible tribute tour from one of the greatest voices in indie music!

May 1 – London, UK – London Palladium (Bob Dylan Tribute)

May 17 – Mexico City, MX – Teatro Metropólitan

May 19 – São Paulo, BR – C6 Fest

May 31 – Charleston, SC – Firefly Distillery (with Modest Mouse, Pixies)

June 1 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion (with Modest Mouse, Pixies)

June 2 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater (with Modest Mouse, Pixies)

June 4 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park (with Modest Mouse, Pixies)

June 5 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center (with Modest Mouse, Pixies)

June 7 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE (with Modest Mouse)

June 8 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage(with Modest Mouse, Pixies)

June 9 – Laval, QC – Place Bell (with Modest Mouse, Pixies)

June 11 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with Modest Mouse, Pixies)

June 12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at The Mann (with Modest Mouse, Pixies)

June 14 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion (with Modest Mouse, Pixies)

June 15 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium (with Modest Mouse, Pixies)

June 16 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center (with Modest Mouse, Pixies)

June 18 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill (with Modest Mouse, Pixies)

June 19 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island (with Modest Mouse, Pixies)

June 20 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly Brewing Company (with Modest Mouse, Pixies)

June 22 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field (with Modest Mouse, Pixies)

June 23 – Waukee, IA – Vibrant Music Hall (with Modest Mouse, Pixies)

June 26 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater (with Modest Mouse, Pixies)

June 27 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (with Modest Mouse, Pixies)

June 28 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP (with Modest Mouse, Pixies)

June 30 – Denver, CO – Fiddler’s Green (with Modest Mouse, Pixies)

July 4 – Wien, AT – Wiener Konzerthaus

July 5 – Gardone Riviera, IT – Festival del Vittoriale Tener-a-Mente

July 6 – Bologna, IT – Sequoie Music Park

July 7 – Roma, IT – Cavea

July 9 – Barcelona, ES – Alma Festival 2024

July 10 – Marseille, FR – Jardins du Palais Longchamp

July 11 – Lyon, FR – Les Nuits de Fourvière 2024

July 13 – Eindhoven, NL – Muziekcentrum Frits Philips

July 14 – Brugge, BE – Cactus Festival 2024

July 15 – Paris, FR – Folies Bergère

July 16 – Paris, FR – Folies Bergère

August 16 – Paredes de Coura, PT – Praia Fluvial do Taboão

August 18 – Edinburgh, UK – Edinburgh Playhouse

August 20 – Hakaniemi, FI – Huvila

August 22 – København, DK – DR Concert Hall

August 23 – Malmö, SE – Malmo Live Concert AB

August 24 – Hamburg, DE – Elbphilharmonie

August 26 – Warsaw, PL – Progresja

August 27 – Halle, DE – Georg-Friedrich-Händel-Halle

August 28 – Bloemendaal, NL – Openluchttheater Caprera Bloemendaal

August 29 – Dortmund, DE – Konzerthaus Dortmund

September 6 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre (Bob Dylan Tribute) (NEW!)

September 7 – Kingston, NY – UPAC (Bob Dylan Tribute) (NEW!)

September 9 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse (Bob Dylan Tribute) (NEW!)

September 10 – South Deerfield, MA – Summer Stage at Tree House Brewing (Bob Dylan Tribute) (NEW!)

September 11 – Ithaca, NY – State Theatre (Bob Dylan Tribute) (NEW!)

September 14 – Niagara Falls, ON – Avalon Theatre at Fallsview Casino Resort (Bob Dylan Tribute) (NEW!)

September 15 – Cleveland, OH – TempleLive Cleveland Masonic (Bob Dylan Tribute) (NEW!)

September 17 – Kalamazoo, MI – Kalamazoo State Theatre (Bob Dylan Tribute) (NEW!)

September 18 – Columbus, OH – TempleLive Columbus Anthenaeum Theatre (Bob Dylan Tribute) (NEW!)

September 19 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou Theatre (Bob Dylan Tribute) (NEW!)

September 21 – Birmingham, AL – UAB’s Alys Stephens Performing Arts Center (Bob Dylan Tribute) (NEW!)

September 22 – New Orleans, LA – Civic Theatre (Bob Dylan Tribute) (NEW!)

September 23 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater (Bob Dylan Tribute) (NEW!)

September 25 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center (Bob Dylan Tribute) (NEW!)

September 26 – Flagstaff, AZ – Orpheum Theater (Bob Dylan Tribute) (NEW!)

September 27 – Tucson, AZ – The Rialto Theatre (Bob Dylan Tribute) (NEW!)

September 28 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival (Bob Dylan Tribute) (NEW!)

September 30 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre (Bob Dylan Tribute) (NEW!)

October 1 – Santa Barbara, CA – Lobero Theatre (Bob Dylan Tribute) (NEW!)

October 2 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre (Bob Dylan Tribute) (NEW!)

October 5 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s (Bob Dylan Tribute) (NEW!)

Photo by Mario Sorrenti

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.