Paul Weller to Release Book About His Songwriting

The Jam’s Paul Weller is exploring his life through the art of the written word.

Through Magic: A Journal of Song, the English singer/songwriter explores his songwriting career both as a member of English punk rock band the Jam and his 30-year career as a solo artist. The book offers more than 100 lyrics selected by the singer, and is accompanied by “a personal commentary that encompasses Weller’s entire musical life.”

According to a press release, the book chronicles his journey during the Jam’s 10-year tenure, where he penned some of their biggest hits, including “Going Underground,” “That’s Entertainment,” “Start!” and “Just Who is the 5 O’Clock Hero?” before they disbanded in 1982. As a solo act, Weller released his self-titled debut album in 1992, setting the stage for a total of 16 studio albums, many of which cracked the top five on the UK Albums Chart. He also achieved several top 20 singles including “The Changing Man,” “Peacock Suit” and “You Do Something to Me,” all of which were self-penned.

Photo Courtesy of DKC News/Genesis Publications

The book features more than 400 photographs, while the commentary is pulled from Weller’s interviews with English journalist Dylan Jones about the stories behind the songs and all of the albums he’s recorded. “As a songwriter, Paul Weller has proved that he is not only beyond reproach, in some senses he is quite possibly without equal,” Jones said in a statement.

Added Weller: “First and foremost, I try to satisfy something inside myself. And if other people get it and they share in it? That’s fantastic. … The thing I have discovered is that music in its truest sense is beyond any trend or movement or category.”

Magic will be published via Genesis Publications on February 21, with an autographed limited edition set to be released in the spring. The book is available for preorder now.

(Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)