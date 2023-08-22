Phil Vassar and Pam Tillis Unite for Holidays and Hits 2023 Christmas Tour

In a festive collaboration, Phil Vassar and Pam Tillis are set to embark on their upcoming Holidays and Hits Christmas Tour. The 6-date trek promises to bring both holiday cheer and classic tunes to fans across the Midwest and Northeastern regions of the U.S.

“I love doing Christmas shows and I’m really excited to be going out with Pam, shared Vassar in a statement. “I’ve always respected her so much and I know it’s going to be a really great show.”

The holiday run will kick off on November 30 in New Brunswick, New Jersey, making stops in Warren, Ohio; Wabash, Indiana and Marion, Illinois before wrapping on December 16 in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky.

Tillis, known for hits such as “Maybe it Was Memphis” and “Shake the Sugar Tree,” shared her excitement about teaming up with Vassar: “Phil is a musician and singer-songwriter that I’ve always had a lot of respect for. He’s bringing a whole bundle of 2000s country gems, and I’m bringing the ’90s flavor. We’ll be rounding out the evening with as many timeless Christmas tunes as we can fit in! I’m really looking forward to teaming up with Phil to make it a memorable evening for the whole family.”

See below for full list of tour dates below and visit PhilVassar.com to purchase tickets.

HOLIDAYS AND HITS” TOUR DATES:



Nov. 30 State Theatre – New Brunswick, N.J.

Dec. 01 Robins Theatre – Warren, Ohio

Dec. 03 Marion Cultural & Civic Center – Marion, Ill.

Dec. 14 Honeywell Center – Wabash, Ind.

Dec. 15 Bloomington Center for Arts – Bloomington, Ill.

Dec. 16 New Barn Theatre – Mount Vernon, Ky.

