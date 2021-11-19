Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Announce First Tour Dates in 12 Years

As their brand new album Raise the Roof, the long-awaited follow-up to Raising the Sand in 2007, becomes available today (Nov. 19), Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are announcing dates for their first tour in 12 years.

Kicking off on June 1 in Canandaigua, New York, the 18-date trek will make stops in Chicago, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Indianapolis before heading overseas to London, Norway, Sweden, Italy, Germany, and Poland. The tour will wrap in Berlin on July 20.

Tickets for US dates go on sale at 10 am local time Friday, Dec 3rd, following a series of

presales starting Monday, Nov 29th. European dates go on sale at 9 am CET on Friday, Nov

26th, with presales beginning Wednesday, Nov 24th. Find more info here.

In addition, for release day (Nov. 19), the duo is teaming up with YouTube to present a global livestream at 12 pm CST / 1 pm EST. Backed by an “all-star” band in Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios, Krauss and Plant will debut a selection of songs from Raise The Roof exclusively for audiences on the platform. Earlier today the duo sat down with CBS Mornings to talk about the album and will follow that up tonight with a performance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

The duo previously released three singles, “Can’t Let Go,” “High Lonesome,” and “It Don’t Bother Me,” leading up to the release of Raise the Roof.

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Tour Dates:

6/1 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC

6/3 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

6/4 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

6/6 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/7 – Chicago, IL – Jay Pritzker Pavilion

6/9 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

6/11 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/12 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion @ The Mann

6/14 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth Amphitheatre*

6/16 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park*

6/26 – London, UK – BST Hyde Park

7/1 – Hamar, NO – Tjuvholmen Arena

7/2 – Bergen, NO – Bergenhus Fortress

7/5 – Rättvik, SE – Dalhalla

7/14 – Lucca, IT – Lucca Summer Festival – Piazza Napoleone

7/16 – Stuttgart, DE – JazzOpen Stuttgart 2022

7/18 – Sopot, PL – Opera Lesna

7/20 – Berlin, DE – Zitadelle



*On Sale at 9 am EST on Dec 3