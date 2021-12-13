Casting Crowns Announce The Healer Tour for Spring 2022

Casting Crowns is ready to hit the road in Spring 2022.
The Christian rock band has announced upcoming tour dates for The Healer Tour.
The new tour will kick off on February 17 in Baltimore, Maryland, making stops in Huntsville, Alexandria, Gainesville, Grand Rapids, and Nashville, before wrapping on March 31 in Cleveland, Ohio.
The 24-date trek is in support of the band’s upcoming album, Healer, the band’s ninth studio album, due in early 2022. Joining the group on tour will be We Are Messenger and Jonathon Traylo as supporting acts.
“Healing for our country is not going to be elected, and it’s not coming through a hashtag,” adds Hall. “The healer already came; he’s here. Our problem is that we want comfort, but we don’t want a King,” frontman Mark Hall told American Songwriter in a recent interview.
Tickets for The Healer Tour will go on sale Friday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. local time, following a special fan presale Dec. 15-16. Ticket information can be found at CastingCrowns.com.
CASTING CROWNS – THE HEALER TOUR – SPRING 2022
Dates and venues are subject to change without notice.
February
17 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
18 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
19 – Salisbury, MD – Wicomico Youth & Civic Center
20 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston PAC
24 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Civic Center
25 – Alexandria, LA – Rapides Parish Coliseum (*on sale Dec 20)
26 – Meridian, MS – Temple Theater for the Performing Arts
March
3 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheatre
4 – Gainesville, FL – Exactech Arena
5 – Sarasota, FL – Robarts Arena
8 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium
10 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center
11 – Columbus, GA – Columbus Civic Center
12 – Johnson City, TN – Freedom Hall
17 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena
18 – Getzville, NY – The Chapel at CrossPoint
19 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
24 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
25 – Tulsa, OK – Mabee Center
26 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center
27 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House
31 – Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square
April
1 – Milwaukee, WI – Wisconsin Lutheran College (*on sale now)
2 – Corbin, KY – The Corbin Arena
Photo by Robby Klein