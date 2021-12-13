Casting Crowns Announce The Healer Tour for Spring 2022

Casting Crowns is ready to hit the road in Spring 2022.

The Christian rock band has announced upcoming tour dates for The Healer Tour.

The new tour will kick off on February 17 in Baltimore, Maryland, making stops in Huntsville, Alexandria, Gainesville, Grand Rapids, and Nashville, before wrapping on March 31 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The 24-date trek is in support of the band’s upcoming album, Healer, the band’s ninth studio album, due in early 2022. Joining the group on tour will be We Are Messenger and Jonathon Traylo as supporting acts.

“Healing for our country is not going to be elected, and it’s not coming through a hashtag,” adds Hall. “The healer already came; he’s here. Our problem is that we want comfort, but we don’t want a King,” frontman Mark Hall told American Songwriter in a recent interview.

Tickets for The Healer Tour will go on sale Friday, Dec. 17, at 10 a.m. local time, following a special fan presale Dec. 15-16. Ticket information can be found at CastingCrowns.com.

CASTING CROWNS – THE HEALER TOUR – SPRING 2022

Dates and venues are subject to change without notice.



February

17 – Baltimore, MD – Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena

18 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

19 – Salisbury, MD – Wicomico Youth & Civic Center

20 – North Charleston, SC – North Charleston PAC

24 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Civic Center

25 – Alexandria, LA – Rapides Parish Coliseum (*on sale Dec 20)

26 – Meridian, MS – Temple Theater for the Performing Arts

March

3 – Pompano Beach, FL – Pompano Beach Amphitheatre

4 – Gainesville, FL – Exactech Arena

5 – Sarasota, FL – Robarts Arena

8 – Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

10 – Salem, VA – Salem Civic Center

11 – Columbus, GA – Columbus Civic Center

12 – Johnson City, TN – Freedom Hall

17 – Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Arena

18 – Getzville, NY – The Chapel at CrossPoint

19 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

24 – North Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

25 – Tulsa, OK – Mabee Center

26 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center

27 – Nashville, TN – Grand Ole Opry House

31 – Cleveland, OH – Playhouse Square

April

1 – Milwaukee, WI – Wisconsin Lutheran College (*on sale now)

2 – Corbin, KY – The Corbin Arena

Photo by Robby Klein