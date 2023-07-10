Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith Share Dates for 2023 Christmas Tour

Though it’s still in the midst of summer, Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith are already looking forward to the holiday season. On Monday (July 10), the singers unveiled dates for their co-headlining 2023 Christmas Tour. Beginning in November, the two will travel across the country bringing holiday cheer over the course of nine shows.

The tour kicks off on November 26 in Atlanta, Georgia, followed by stops in Kansas City, New York, Dallas, and other cities before the joint headlining trek comes to a close on December 10 in Sugarland, Texas. A highlight of the tour comes on December 5 when the longtime friends and collaborators perform their first show together at the iconic Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Smith then continues on his own, sans Grant, with several dates from December 12-22. Meanwhile, Grant will return home to Nashville for a string of shows with her husband Vince Gill for their annual holiday residency at the Ryman Auditorium, taking place December 13-23. Smith’s solo portion closes on December 22 at The Fisher Center in Nashville, Tennessee. Fellow Christian artist Michael Tait will open on both legs of the tour.

“The highly anticipated Christmas concert will feature selections spanning the artists’ expansive Christmas repertoires and combine the vast collection of critically-acclaimed holiday albums between them,” as described in a press release.

Thus far, Grant has released four solo Christmas albums, the first being A Christmas Album in 1983 and the most recent being Tennessee Christmas in 2016. All four have reached the Top 5 on the Billboard Holiday Albums chart. Smith has also released four Christmas albums, his most recent being the duets album, The Spirit of Christmas, featuring collaborations with Bono, Carrie Underwood, Grant, Gill, Martina McBride, and others.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (July 14).

2023 Amy Grant/Michael W. Smith Christmas Tour featuring Michael Tait

All dates and venues are subject to change without notice.

Nov. 26 – Atlanta, GA – Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre**

Nov. 27 – Durham, NC – DPAC**

Nov. 30 – Kansas City, MO – Kansas City Music Hall**

Dec. 01 – Waukegan, IL – Genesee Theatre**

Dec. 04 – Tysons, VA (Washington, DC) – Capital One Hall**

Dec. 05 – New York, NY – Carnegie Hall**

Dec. 06 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre**

Dec. 09 – Dallas, TX – Music Hall at Fair Park**

Dec. 10 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre**

2023 Michael W. Smith Christmas Tour featuring Michael Tait

All dates and venues are subject to change without notice.

Dec. 12 – Fort Myers, FL – The Village Church*

Dec. 13 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theatre*

Dec. 16 – Minneapolis, MN – Orpheum Theatre*

Dec. 17 – Des Moines, IA – Hoyt Sherman Place*

Dec. 18 – Davenport, IA – Adler Theater*

Dec. 19 – Appleton, WI – Fox Cities Performing Arts Center*

Dec. 21 – Bowling Green, KY – TBA*

Dec. 22 – Nashville, TN – The Fisher Center*

**Amy Grant, Michael W. Smith and Michael Tait

*Michael W. Smith and Michael Tait

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images