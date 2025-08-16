“Play Heading South?”: Zach Bryan Helps Cancer Survivor Check off His Last Bucket List Item—and It’s the Stuff of Legends

Before Zach Bryan became one of the most-discussed artists in country music, he served his country in the U.S. Navy. One day, fed up with what he characterized as daily berating from a supervisor, Bryan returned to his barracks and wrote the line, “In a world full of people out to cut his young ass down.” Three minutes later, the song “Heading South” was complete. It quickly went viral, and now the Oklahoma native regularly invites concertgoers onstage to join him in screaming “the lyrics of a messed-up kid.” And during a recent show in California, Bryan helped one fan celebrate a major health milestone.

Nearing the end of Friday’s (Aug. 15) concert at San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, Zach Bryan spotted a sign in the crowd. The fan had written a wish list of three items, two of which were checked off. Item 1: “Beat Cancer.” Item 2: “Red Rocks with Zach.”

The final item, which remained unchecked, read, “Play Heading South?”

Inviting the man onstage, Bryan showed off the list. “That’s kind of sick, guys,” said the “Pink Skies” crooner, 29.

Introducing himself as Hayden Ruesink of South Dakota, he eventually eclipsed Bryan entirely, with the Grammy winner taking a step back to allow Ruesink his moment.

“Legend”: Zach Bryan Fans Heap Praise on “Heading South” Performer

As video of the performance spread on social media, fans were truly awestruck by Ruesink’s talent. “He was so good I thought he was Zach at some point,” one TikTok user wrote.

“Someone give this guy a record deal already!” another chimed in.

Fortunately, Zach Bryan didn’t seem to mind being upstaged. “F— yeah, man!” the “Something in the Orange” hitmaker shouted after the final note. He even told Ruesink to keep the guitar.

In a 2022 interview with Keloland TV, Ruesink opened up about his journey. He was in fifth grade when doctors diagnosed him with PVNS, Pigmented Villonodular Synovitis. Although usually non life-threatening, it can lead to bone damage and arthritis if left untreated.

After multiple surgeries and two years of chemotherapy, Ruesink was declared cancer free. Three years later, he made the Class “A” All-State Tournament basketball team.

“I learned at a very young age that I had to grow up and just realize there’s going to be tough battles,” he said. “But it’s your attitude that matters.”

