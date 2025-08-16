Country Singer Sarcastically Apologizes to Fan Who Complained Concert Was Too Loud

Cody Jinks may top the country charts now, but never forget that he got his start in a thrash metal band called Unchecked Aggression. Therefore, the “Loud and Heavy” crooner’s live performances are often just that. Jinks is currently crossing the country on his Cowboys and Hippies tour, and he’s bringing fellow Texan country-rocker Tanner Usrey along for the ride. Apparently, one fan didn’t know quite what to expect at a recent show.

Videos by American Songwriter

Tanner Usrey Claps Back at Concertgoer

After playing gigs all over his home state for years, Tanner Usrey inked a deal with Atlantic Records in 2023. Racking up 10 million streams with his song “Take Me Home” and scoring a highly-coveted Stagecoach set in April, Usrey joined Jinks on the latter’s Friday (Aug. 15) stop at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Connecticut.

Not everyone left satisfied, however. One fan took to social media to complain about the noise levels, tagging both artists on X/Twitter.

“Respectfully, your concert tonight is way to [sic] loud,” they wrote. “Shouldn’t have to yell at the person next to me while I am 500 ft from the stage.”

Not taking kindly to the criticism, Tanner Usrey fired back in a reply tweet. “Sorry, didn’t mean to interrupt your conversation at a CONCERT,” the “Beautiful Lies” singer wrote. He then included a link to the Wikipedia entry for rock and roll music.

Sorry, didn’t mean to interrupt your conversation at a CONCERT.



Also: https://t.co/M3iRFCadX1 https://t.co/vSS7uRXazr — TannerUsrey (@TUsreymusic) August 16, 2025

Usrey’s posts sparked multiple replies, much of them in agreement with the country-rocker. “I have never understood why people would spend good money to have a conversation during a show that they can have in the car on the way home,” one X/Twitter user wrote.

[RELATED: Cody Jinks’ Opener Sounds off Over Canceled Independence Day Shows: “Kept a Lot of People From Going To Work This Weekend”]

Country-Rocker Channels Ozzy Osbourne

The music world is still mourning the loss of Ozzy Osbourne. The legendary godfather of heavy metal died July 22 at age 76, just 17 days after his final performance with Black Sabbath. During a recent show, Tanner Usrey paid tribute to the Prince of Darkness with this killer “War Pigs” cover. Watch for the absolutely feral yell of “Oh, Lord, yeah!”

“the Prince of Darkness would be honored by this performance,” one Instagram user wrote.

Featured image by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Stagecoach