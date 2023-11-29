Popular Christmas Carols Around the World

Music has long been known to bridge cultures, and of course, this is true with Christmas music. The sounds of Christmas have been translated all over the world, with each country having its own songs that reflect the culture of its people. Below, we look at a handful of countries and the popular Christmas carols they use to celebrate the season.

This traditional French Christmas carol dates back to 1862 and draws its inspiration from Biblical origins. The lyrics celebrate the birth of Jesus, with references to the fact that his birth had been predicted 4,000 years prior. The lyrics transport the listener into the manger, with such descriptive words as: He is born, the Heav’nly Child / Oboes play; set bagpipes sounding / He is born, the Heav’nly Child, / Let all sing His nativity. The song has become a standard in France during Christmastime, with countless artists recording their own versions of it from Annie Lennox to Petula Clark.

“Huron Carol” – Canada

Originating from Canada, “Huron Carol” has a way of connecting cultures. Regarded as Canada’s oldest Christmas song, “Huron Carol” is credited to writer Jean de Brébeuf, a member of the French Jesuit settlement in Ontario known as Sainte-Marie among the Hurons. The lyrics were written in the language of the Native American tribe, the Wyandot. Like many Christmas carols, “Huron” details the birth of Jesus, evoking such vivid imagery as: ‘Twas in the moon of winter-time / When all the birds had fled / That mighty Gitchi Manitou / Sent angel choirs instead / Before their light the stars grew dim. The song is often performed in Canadian churches during Christmas, while artists across generations have also resonated with its meaning, with everyone from Burl Ives to Sarah McLachlan recording covers of “Huron Carol.”

“Narodil se Kristus Pán” – Czech Republic

“Narodil se Kristus Pán” is the most ancient song on this list. Written sometime in the 15th century, it translates to, “Be joyful, Earth and starry sky.” God willed it so, let’s all be merry / To take our humanity unto himself, let us rejoice / From this Virgin of the family of The King / He was born to us, are among the English translated lyrics. It’s known as the most popular carol in the Czech Republic and is often performed at the end of Catholic mass during Christmas.

“El Burrito de Belén” – Venezuela

In the South American country of Venezuela, “El Burrito de Belén” is a Christmas classic that is more modern compared to other songs on this list. Written in 1972 by popular Venezuelan singer Hugo Blanco and originally recorded by Simón Díaz, “El Burrito de Belen” translates to “The Little Donkey from Bethlehem.” The word “Belen” is Spanish for Bethlehem where Jesus was born and the lyrics tell the story of someone traveling by donkey to Bethlehem to see the baby Jesus. The most popular version of the song was recorded by the Venezuelan Children’s Choir in 1972 and it has since become a holiday classic in the country.

“O du fröhliche” – Germany

While all Christmas songs are special in their own right, the story behind “O du fröhliche” is particularly poignant. The song was written by Johannes Daniel Falk circa 1815. Set to the tune of the hymn “O sanctissima,” Falk wrote the song as a tribute to four of his children who died from typhoid fever. To honor their memory, he set up an orphanage in Weimar, Germany, and later dedicated the song to the children in the orphanage. The song features hopeful lyrics like: O (you) joyful, O (you) blessed / Grace-bringing Christmas time! / The world was lost, Christ is born / Rejoice, rejoice, O Christendom! Though it’s regarded as a Christmas carol, Falk wrote the song to serve three holidays, alongside Easter and the post-Easter Christian holiday known as Pentecost.

