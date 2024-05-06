Lainey Wilson Celebrates Her Seventh No. 1 Single at Country Radio, Headlining Tour in Europe

Lainey Wilson has plenty to celebrate these days. Since releasing Bell Bottom Country in 2022, she has won several awards including the CMA Entertainer of the Year trophy and a Grammy for Best Country Album. Additionally, she just completed a headlining run in Europe. Today (May 6), she landed her seventh career No. 1 at country radio with “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.”

Wilson co-wrote the song with Paul Sikes and Trannie Anderson and released it as a single in November 2023. Since then, it has become an anthem for her fans and has garnered nearly 25 million streams on Spotify alone. In short, the track was a fan favorite long before it became a chart-topping hit.

Wilson took to social media to celebrate “Wildflowers and Wild Horses” topping the Mediabase chart earlier today. “This song has always been about hard work, dedication, and grit—the values that raised me as the daughter of a fifth-generation farmer and horse trader (thanks Daddy),” she wrote. “Hearing ya’ll sing/clap/stomp along to this one on the road has been unreal,” she added.

Then, she thanked her co-writers. “Thanks, Trannie Anderson and Paul Sikes for goin’ outside f the box with me the day we wrote this,” she wrote. “I’m extra proud of this one and have loved seeing it become an anthem for MY wildhorses,” she added, shouting out her official fan club.

Lainey Wilson Shares Snapshots from Europe

Lainey Wilson spent most of April and the first few days of May in Europe bringing her unique brand of country to fans across the pond. Yesterday, she took to social media to thank those fans for showing up and showing out.

“Y’all have shown me the world. Thank you!!” she wrote. “Heading back to Nashville with the memories of a lifetime,” she added. The attached video shows snapshots of her time in Europe as her cover of “What’s Up (What’s Going On)” by 4 Non Blondes plays in the background.

In the post, she notes that the photos come from her stops in Belfast, Glasgow, Manchester, London, Amsterdam, Cologne, Berlin, Stockholm, and Oslo.

Featured Image by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images