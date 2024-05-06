Behind the Meaning of “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels” by Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Tammy Wynette

Several artists have delivered renditions of Kitty Wells’ “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels,” but it’s hard to beat out Dolly Parton, Loretta Lynn, and Tammy Wynette’s version. That trio of country superstars was the perfect group to perform this irreverent song. Check out the meaning behind this song and the prior country song that inspired it, below.

Behind the Meaning of “It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels”

As I sit here tonight, the jukebox playing

A tune about the wild side of life

As I listen to the words you are saying

It brings memories when I was a trustful wife

Country singer Hank Thompson first rose to fame with the song “The Wild Side Of Life.” The lyrics of that song sees Thompson mourn the loss of a relationship. While doing so, he blames his ex for seeking the “wild side of life” and leaving him high and dry. You gave up the only one that ever loved you / And went back to the wild side of life, he sings.

“It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels” is a response to Thompson’s song, which features the line I didn’t know God made honky tonk angels. The response, written by J. D. “Jay” Miller, acts as a rebuttal to Thompson’s claim that it’s women that seek the wild life.

It wasn’t God who made honky tonk angels

As you wrote in the words of your song

Too many times married men think they’re still single

That has caused many a good girl to go wrong

In Miller’s point of view, it’s men who aren’t committed to their relationships that cause women to leave. Too many times married men think they’re still single, the lyrics read. Given that Parton, Lynn, and Wynette have been known to sing female-forward tunes, it’s hard to imagine a better host of artists for this song.

Revisit their version, below.

