Before ‘The Voice’: Maddi Jane Stole America’s Heart as an 11-Year-Old Child Star on ‘Ellen’

Maddi Jane showed up to The Voice season 25 blind audition with stage presence to spare and the vocals to match. The 24-year-old singer had her pick of coaches after a four-chair turn performance of RAYE and 070 Shake’s “Escapism.” Ultimately, Maddi (born Madeleine Jane Grey) chose fellow Chicago native Chance the Rapper. She has continued to shine all season and is currently preparing for Monday’s (May 6) highly competitive Live Rounds. But before she was turning chairs on The Voice, Maddi was turning heads on The Ellen DeGeneres Show as a precocious preteen.

See ‘The Voice’s’ Maddi Jane Perform For Ellen DeGeneres

Throughout season 25, Maddi Jane has blown away The Voice coaches and viewers with performances of Rihanna’s “Stay” and Dua Lipa’s “New Rules.” She looks like she was born onstage, and it’s no surprise. The Voice is far from Maddi’s first time performing before a national audience. Years earlier, Ellen invited Maddi on her show after the then-11-year-old’s guitar teacher posted a video of her online.

In the 2010 clip, a fresh-faced Maddi Jane grins crookedly as she tells Ellen she started singing “in my baby bouncer.” Then she takes the stage to prove it, effortlessly hitting every note of The Script’s “Breakeven.” It’s easy to picture the confident 24-year-old who had every coach vying for her on The Voice.

“She’s 11! Can you believe it? She’s 11!” a stunned Ellen says after the performance.

After her TV debut, Maddi would garner more than 1 million subscribers on her YouTube channel, where she has covered songs such as “Flowers” by Miley Cyrus and Jessie J’s “Price Tag.” Just last year, she released her first album, Rockstar. Regardless of her eventual placement on The Voice, the May 21 finale likely won’t be the last time we hear Maddi Jane’s name.

What’s Next For Maddi Jane?

We’ve officially made it to the Live Performances on season 25 of The Voice. That means not only are the artists’ fates squarely in the hands of viewers, but viewers get double The Voice. Going forward, the NBC show will air at 8 p.m. Eastern on Mondays and 9 p.m. Eastern on Tuesdays.

This week, the top seven vote-getters will advance to the top 12 during Tuesday’s (May 7) results show. The bottom five contestants will compete for the Instant Save from coaches. Only one artist will win it, rounding out the top 8 for May 13’s episode.

Featured photo via Instagram