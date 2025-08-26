Popular Family Country Trio Announces Hiatus After Concerning Allegations

Country trio Chapel Hart has been independently recording and releasing music for more than a decade. However, they didn’t receive widespread recognition until they appeared on America’s Got Talent in 2022. The group wowed fans and judges alike, earning a rare unanimous Golden Buzzer and finishing fifth in the season. Since then, they have two albums: Hartfelt Family Christmas (2024) and Glory Days (2023). They have also garnered tens of millions of streams and more than 100,000 monthly listeners.

Videos by American Songwriter

However, things weren’t all good times behind the scenes. Last month, Danica Hart took to social media to share that she was thinking about leaving Chapel Hart. In the now-deleted post, she said she felt like she was being pushed out of the trio and that she and others close to her had been “subjected to physical violence and abuse.” Hart also alleged “bad behavior and immorality” going on, unchecked, behind the scenes. However, future posts suggested that the trio had settled their differences and were preparing to move forward.

[RELATED: “Bad Behavior and Immorality” May Spell the End of Popular Country Trio]

Late last night (August 25), the trio took to social media to announce their split.

Chapel Hart “Press Pause” to Pursue New Ventures

In the post, Chapel Hart announced that they were taking a break from the trio. Danika Hart will continue as a solo recording artist. Her sister, Devynn Hart, and their cousin, Trea Swindele, will move forward as a duo, Magnolia Rising.

“Over the last few years, Chapel Hart has taken us places we never could have imagined. We have laughed, cried, grown, and stood on stages we used to dream about. More than anything, we have shared a bond that goes deeper than music, and that part will always remain,” they wrote in the post.

“As we each step into new seasons in life, we have decided to press pause on Chapel Hart so we can explore other passions and dreams that have been calling to us individually,” they explained. “This is not a goodbye. It is a celebration of everything we have built and a step toward everything still to come,” they added.

The former members of the trio asked that fans show the same “love and support” as they continue their careers.

Fans who have tickets to upcoming concerts are in luck. “We want to celebrate the community we’ve built together, so as we finish playing our scheduled shows for the rest of the season, we hope that we get to see each and every one of you on the road!” they wrote in the post.

Danica Hart Reacts to Hiatus Announcement

It seems that Danika Hart had no hand in writing Chapel Hart’s hiatus announcement. Hours after the post went live, she shared it on her Facebook page. “I just saw this and thought I’d share… My heart is heavy, but I am hopeful,” she wrote. She went on to thank fans for all of the well-wishes and asked them to give Magnolia Rising a “like and follow.”

Featured Image by SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images