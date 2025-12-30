“Prayed That God Would Give Me the Strength To Best the Demon”: Country Singer Offers Encouraging Update After Health Scare

From his earliest memory, Jesse Keith Whitley was always surrounded by country music. Although his parents were fans of country music, they were also stars. His mother was Lorrie Morgan, and his father was Keith Whitley. With both parents leaving a lasting legacy in the genre, Jesse hoped to do the same with his debut EP Kentucky Thunder. But recently, Jesse made headlines not for his music but because of a health scare that left fans concerned. Now, sharing an update, the singer revealed his struggle with sobriety.

Recalling the last month, Jesse explained how he was in a “rough spot” both mentally and physically. Describing it as the “worst pain” of his life, the singer added, “I consider myself to have a pretty high pain tolerance, this was the worst thing I have ever experienced. I turned to my faith and prayed that God would give me the strength to best the demon that’s taken so much from me through my life.”

Although not knowing it at the time, Jesse was suffering from pancreatitis, which is the inflammation of the pancreas. While Jesse eventually got better, he kept his promise to get his life in order. “My faith is stronger than ever, my health is rock solid, my foundation at home is better; Back in the gym. SOBER! I feel fantastic waking up in the mornings not hurting or Looking for the fix that afternoon.”

Jesse Keith Whitley’s Battle With Sobriety Started With His Father

Aside from finding comfort in his faith, Jesse also took a moment to thank his wife, Kritsin. By his side throughout the entire process, he praised her for giving him the “strength” to push forward.

Substance abuse has played a major role in the Whitley family. Back in May 1989, country music mourned the death of Jesse’s father. A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, Keith struggled with alcohol abuse. At the time of his passing, the medical examiner listed the cause of death as ethanol poisoning.

Sadly, Keith had a blood alcohol level of 0.47. To give some context, that was the equivalent of 20 shots of 100-proof whiskey.

While wanting to honor the legacy of his father, Jesse hoped to break the cycle, choosing a healthier path forward as he continues building his own story in country music.

(Photo by Jason Davis/WireImage)