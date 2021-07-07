Premiere: Ellen Foley, “Are You Good Enough?”

From her new solo album, ‘Fighting Words,’ with songs written by Paul Foglino.

American Songwriter is proud to share this premiere of “Are You Good Enough?” from Ellen Foley’s 8th solo album Fighting Words. This and all songs on the album were written by the great Paul Foglino, former bassist-member of Five Chinese Brothers.



When I received an advance of this album I knew part but not all of thre Ellen Foley story. It didn’t matter. “Are You Good Enough?,” which opens the album, so rocks right out of the gate that it is thrilling. And this thrill grew even more as I listened to it the first time. And also the next thousand-plus times. This is the kind of rock and roll we’ve missed: essential and pure, beautifully written by Paul Foglino, and embodied by Ellen Foley like nobody else could.



It is, as she proclaimed with a laugh, one of the great “no fucks given” songs. It’s not a song about shallow needs or flimsy fancies. It’s beyond that. It gets down to the essentials: Are you good enough? Good enough at loving me?



Usually when an album opens with a song this good, the ones that follow rarely measure up. Yet the entire album shares this direct power; Foglino crafted perfect songs for her of swagger and strength that rocket past all fluff to get to the crucial core, such as the infectious yet insistent “Be Nice.” All are songs Paul molded to suit Foley’s rock and roll spirit. The one exception is the beautiful “Fill Your Cup,” which the songwriter wrote for himself, and not for this project. It is a folk song, as Paul said, yet so beautiful and tenderly illuminated that she included it as a slight detour from timely into timeless.



Fighting Words was recorded in New York during the lockdown. Though it sounds like Ellen sang it live in a studio with a band, she actually recorded her pointed and incendiary vocals right there in her apartment. “I would go over with my laptop,” said Foglino, “and a good mic. And she’d bring it.”



The result is one of the greatest and most passionately true rock albums in recent times. Ellen Foley is a remarkable singer of multitudes: the only one in history to star in a Sondheim musical and also sing with The Clash and Meat Loaf. Into The Woods was the musical in which she first created the role of, as she said, “Sondheim’s favorite witch.” She is the only woman ever to sing lead on a song by The Clash (she sings lead along with her then-boyfriend Mick Jones on the great song about Motown coming cross the pond, “Hitsville UK” from Sandanista), and also sang with Meat Loaf on Bat Out of Hell.



That she’s a powerful singer-actress of multitudes is undeniable, and this album unites all those parts into one powerfully empowered, soulful funny and focused Foley force. This collaboration with the mind and spirt of Paul Foglino – who, as we learned, comes out of the folk world – a devotee and student of the legendary Dave Van Ronk – is rock for the ages. And it all starts with this essential rocker: brand-new, brash, funny, true and timeless.







“I don’t care about the hearts that you used to break

I don’t care about the drugs that you used to take

I don’t want to hear your stories all about your life of crime

Don’t waste my time”

Ellen and Paul assembled a stellar array of players to propel these Fighting Words, including bassist C.P. Roth (Ozzy Osbourne, Rick Derringer, Edgar Winter), drummer Steve Goulding (Graham Parker & the Rumour, The Mekons), and the great backing vocalist Ula Hedwig (Darlene Love, Bette Midler)



“Are You Good Enough” is out today digitally with the full-length Fighting Words following August 6; Autographed copies available for pre-order here.





Much more on both Foley and Foglino to come. But first this. It’s time to rock.



The songwriter: Mr. Paul Foglino



