Exclusive: Morgan Wade Shares the Story Behind Her Romantic Title Track ‘Psychopath’

Singer/songwriter Morgan Wade has never paid much attention to adhering to expectations. With her impressive album Psychopath, which arrived in August, the Virginia native again stayed true to her own creative vision and sound.

Videos by American Songwriter

During a recent interview with American Songwriter, Wade talked openly about the journey that led to her latest LP. Her breakout 2021 album Reckless unexpectedly catapulted her into mainstream success. The acclaimed project and its successful single “Wilder Days” delivered a wealth of new opportunities, along with the pressure to keep that forward momentum going.

[RELATED: Morgan Wade Pushes Her Own Boundaries With Psychopath]

Instead of collapsing under the weight of those expectations, Wade found support and encouragement from friend and producer Sadler Vaden. The result is a stellar 13-track record that expands upon Wade’s trademark alt-country sound. From the haunting and reflective “27 Club” to “Psychopath,” a hopeful but cautious declaration of love, each album track delivers a lyrical gut-punch with every listen.

Below, in her own words, Wade opens up about the inspiration behind her enchanting title track.

“I wrote ‘Psychopath’ before Reckless actually even came out. It was one of those songs for me where I just sat down, wrote it, and was done in one take. I came up with that song and memorized it immediately. I never wrote it down. Then I had it and was like, ‘Okay, this one sticks.’ It stuck in my head.

“I’ve always wanted to put [the term] ‘psychopath’ in a song. You especially don’t expect a country song to be called ‘Psychopath.’ So for me, it was taking that with [the thought of], ‘I love you so much’ and ‘what was I doing before I met you? I don’t even remember a time before you. We are crazy, and this is different, but I love you.'”

Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for Live Nation UK