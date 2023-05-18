Morgan Wade Announces Sophomore Album ‘Psychopath’

New music from country rocker Morgan Wade is on the horizon. The emerging artist behind the chart-topping track “Wilder Days,” is gearing up to release her sophomore album, Psychopath.

Videos by American Songwriter

The 13-song LP is expected to arrive on August 25 via Sony Music Nashville. Wade jumped on social media to announce the album and to give a preview. The motion graphic features the songstress looking into a mirror at her reflection until a foreign object shatters the glass.

Wade mentioned that the collection would embody her authenticity and convey where she is at in her life. Wade said she’s proud of the forthcoming record, despite the critics or naysayers.

“Regardless of what people say about Psychopath, I’m proud because I feel like it showcases where I am at this moment in time,” Wade wrote in the caption. “I have no choice but to be authentic. And I have to feel what I feel. And right now, I’m really feeling the music.”

Wade continued to reveal that Psychopath has been on the back burner for quite some time, as she penned the title track before the release of her 2021 debut album.

“It’s been a long time coming, but I’m so excited to finally tell y’all that my next album is done!” she confirmed. “‘Psychopth’ is the title of my sophomore project, and it’s officially out August 25th ❤️.”

The announcement previewed the first single, which will drop on Friday, May 19. Although the name does not scream “love song,” Wade reflects on a partner she would like to grow old with. The country ballad is infused with touches of the pedal steel guitar and subtle percussion that flawlessly compliments her airy vocals.

Most recently, Wade wrapped her nationwide headlining No Signs of Slowing Down Tour, where she stopped at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and sold-out well over 35 venues. The upcoming release follows her recent appearance on Diplo’s album Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 – Swamp Savant. Until fans have the new collection at their fingertips, they can catch Wade on the road with Eric Church for select dates. Tickets are available, HERE.

Photo Credit: David McClister / Arista Nashville